The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave an update and stated that they are hoping to secure a United Kingdom (UK) broadcaster for the upcoming three-Test series at home against England.

Geo News said that the PCB is aggressively looking for additional broadcasters for the forthcoming series against England. With more than seven weeks until the series begins, the PCB is optimistic about concluding plans and assuring that it will be broadcast in England.

“Broadcasters not coming forward does not mean that discussions with broadcasters are not ongoing. Discussions are underway to telecast the series in England. There are still seven weeks left before the first Test against England starts, we are hopeful that people in England will get to watch the series,” a board source told Geo News.

The Men in Green are currently playing a two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, which is not being broadcast in India due to the lack of a Bangladeshi broadcaster amid ongoing political issues in Bangladesh.

Pakistan cricket board issued tender for UK rights of England series last month; finds no takers

According to The Guardian, the PCB published a tender last month for UK broadcasters to cover their future series but received no responses. For nearly three decades, Sky Sports has been the primary broadcaster of England’s overseas Test matches.

Sky Sports, which had the rights to broadcast England’s 3-0 triumph in The Men in Green in December 2022, has indicated that it will not bid for the series. Sky Sports is focusing on acquiring exclusive rights to England’s home series as well as big international events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan next year.

TNT Sport has also decided not to pursue broadcast rights for the upcoming series.

Pakistan is already in the midst of a hectic cricket season, which begins with a two-Test series against Bangladesh at home. The series versus England is scheduled to begin in October.

Pakistan will then embark on a tough tour of Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa in November and December. The team will play white-ball cricket against Australia and Zimbabwe before facing South Africa in all three formats.

