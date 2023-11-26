Despite Hurdles, Pakistan Is On Track To Host The 2025 Champions Trophy – Reports

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Despite Hurdles, Pakistan Is On Track To Host The 2025 Champions Trophy – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM

Despite Hurdles, Pakistan Is On Track To Host The 2025 Champions Trophy &#8211; Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded Pakistan the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled for February-March. However, the formal agreements are yet to be finalized. The decision was made during the recent ICC meetings in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) previously announced that each of the three formats of international cricket would have a distinct competition. However, in November 2021, the ICC declared that the Champions Trophy would return in 2025, with Pakistan hosting the event. To qualify for the competition, the top 7 teams from the 2023 ODI World Cup (excluding the hosts) will be eligible to participate.

Officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are optimistic about the signing of the agreement in the near future. Pakistan’s stance is clear: If any country cites security concerns to refrain from sending a team, the ICC should not make unilateral decisions regarding the matter. Instead, a comprehensive assessment in consultation with an independent security agency should be conducted.

Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Cricket Board Meeting Credits: Twitter

All teams, except India, have recently played cricket matches in Pakistan without any security issues alongside playing in the Pakistan Super League. As a result, it has been proposed that all future cricket matches be held in Pakistan unless a legitimate security concern is raised and substantiated by an independent security agency.

However, due to political tensions and security concerns between the two countries, the Indian government is unlikely to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send the Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the possibility of resolving the political character of this issue at the government level.

IND vs PAK 2023
IND vs PAK 2023 Credits: Twitter

If India decides not to send its cricket team to Pakistan, alternative measures such as shifting India’s matches to neutral locations and assuring full compensation for financial losses are being studied in cooperation with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The former PCB management committee filed complaints based on ICC papers and sought legal counsel.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) scheduled the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka using a hybrid approach, with only four matches taking place in the country. If the Indian squad opts out, a similar strategy may be used for the Champions Trophy, but at a huge cost rise.

Tagged:

2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
Despite Hurdles, Pakistan Is On Track To Host The 2025 Champions Trophy &#8211; Reports
Despite Hurdles, Pakistan Is On Track To Host The 2025 Champions Trophy – Reports

Nov 26, 2023, 4:41 PM

If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach &#8211; Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches
If There Is No Age Gap, Players Will Not Respect The Coach – Javed Miandad Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) For Appointing Young Coaches

Nov 22, 2023, 2:47 PM

Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats &#8211; PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf&#8217;s Decision To Skip Australia Series
Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats – PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf’s Decision To Skip Australia Series

Nov 22, 2023, 2:20 PM

He Shouldn&#8217;t Have Been Pushed Out &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam&#8217;s Captaincy Treatment
He Shouldn’t Have Been Pushed Out – Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Over Babar Azam’s Captaincy Treatment

Nov 19, 2023, 3:03 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team&#8217;s Poor Performance &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) To Sack Entire Foreign Coaches Following Babar Azam-Led Team’s Poor Performance – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 4:32 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Dissatisfied With Central Contract Dispute, Players Putting Money Before Country &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Dissatisfied With Central Contract Dispute, Players Putting Money Before Country – Reports

Nov 14, 2023, 10:50 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy