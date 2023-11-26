Despite Hurdles, Pakistan Is On Track To Host The 2025 Champions Trophy – Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded Pakistan the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled for February-March. However, the formal agreements are yet to be finalized. The decision was made during the recent ICC meetings in India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) previously announced that each of the three formats of international cricket would have a distinct competition. However, in November 2021, the ICC declared that the Champions Trophy would return in 2025, with Pakistan hosting the event. To qualify for the competition, the top 7 teams from the 2023 ODI World Cup (excluding the hosts) will be eligible to participate.

Officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are optimistic about the signing of the agreement in the near future. Pakistan’s stance is clear: If any country cites security concerns to refrain from sending a team, the ICC should not make unilateral decisions regarding the matter. Instead, a comprehensive assessment in consultation with an independent security agency should be conducted.

All teams, except India, have recently played cricket matches in Pakistan without any security issues alongside playing in the Pakistan Super League. As a result, it has been proposed that all future cricket matches be held in Pakistan unless a legitimate security concern is raised and substantiated by an independent security agency.

However, due to political tensions and security concerns between the two countries, the Indian government is unlikely to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send the Indian cricket team to play in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the possibility of resolving the political character of this issue at the government level.

If India decides not to send its cricket team to Pakistan, alternative measures such as shifting India’s matches to neutral locations and assuring full compensation for financial losses are being studied in cooperation with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The former PCB management committee filed complaints based on ICC papers and sought legal counsel.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) scheduled the 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka using a hybrid approach, with only four matches taking place in the country. If the Indian squad opts out, a similar strategy may be used for the Champions Trophy, but at a huge cost rise.