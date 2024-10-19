Even with 16 weeks to go, there is no certainty on the future of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is expected to take place in the second week of February in Pakistan. The board has already expressed the draft schedule of the tournament, where they have already put the games of India in one city to avoid more travel around the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has mentally prepared themselves for the refusal of India to the country but, they are not ready to move the final of the competition even if the arch-rivals qualify, as the sources have revealed.

India hasn’t made a trip to the neighboring country for nearly 16 years, since being part of the 2008 Asia Cup, and hasn’t featured in a bilateral series against this opponent since 2012, when they faced them at home. Since then, both teams have engaged only in the ICC tournaments.

Pakistan to lose the Champions Trophy 2025 final? – report drops a bombshell

Pakistan has come to India a couple of times during the 2016 T20 World Cup and later in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The political disturbance between these two countries has made it tough for the boards to stage bilateral games. The PCB’s stance on hosting the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 is up for debate as the International Cricket Council (ICC) board members meet in Dubai from October 18.

Also Read: “Not Protecting Virat Kohli”- Dinesh Karthik Blames Gautam Gambhir

“The PCB’s first choice and priority is to host the entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan, and they are counting on this but, internally the Board is also mentally prepared to hear about the Indian government not allowing its team to play in Pakistan and India’s matches being held in UAE.” The source expressed this in a recent statement.

The bilateral ties of the game between these two countries were shut down due to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 175 people lost their lives and close to 300 suffered severe injuries.

“But the PCB has decided even in the event of India not playing in Pakistan, they want the final to be held in Lahore. Even if India qualifies for the final, the PCB wants the ICC to hold the match at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.” The source continued.

Last time when the Asia Cup 2023 was held in Pakistan, the BCCI requested the ACC for the hybrid model and relocate their games in Sri Lanka, and they are expected to follow the same trend to play their game in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Gaddafi hosted the final of the 1996 World Cup, and the seating arrangements have been renovated in recent times. The source has also claimed that the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer will be submitting the costs they have gone through to upgrade the three stadiums- Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore for the tournament.

Also Read: Brendon McCullum Stunned On Pakistan Reusing Same Track For 2nd Test? Veteran Reveals

“They will submit the details, including the highest budget of around 7 billion earmarked for renovation work at the stadium in Lahore. All this talk that the ICC Champions Trophy might be altogether moved to another location has also bothered the PCB, and they will discuss this as Naqvi is adamant that Pakistan will host the event.” The source elaborated.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) recently highlighted that moving the tournament out of Pakistan was an option for the ICC and its members. But for now, there are clouds on the participation of India, let alone their qualification and playing the final.