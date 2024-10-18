When Shubman Gill, the regular number three batter for India in the red-ball format, was ruled out of the opening Test match in Bengaluru against New Zealand, Virat Kohli replaced him in the position despite having an opener, KL Rahul in the side when they lost an early wicket in tough conditions.

The last time Virat Kohli batted at number three in the longest format of the game, was eight years ago against West Indies. With 97 runs at the number three position in seven innings at an average of 16, the veteran doesn’t enjoy the place, as he generally loves to show his batting skills at the number four position with 7355 runs in 148 innings at an average of over 52.

But in the same situation, the management had KL Rahul in the team, who also hasn’t done a great deal of job at number three position with 88 runs in five innings at an average of around 18. But having been in those conditions, he knows how to deal with such situations.

“I don’t follow Gambhir’s thinkin g” – Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli batting at no. 3

India was bundled out for 46 runs in the first innings, their third-lowest score in the format and the poorest at home in the five-day form of the game. Matt Henry and William O’Rourke, ran through the whole batting line-up in a whisker as five of the Indian batters, including both Rahul and Kohli made ducks.

The former wicket-keeper of the Blue Brigade, Dinesh Karthik, has addressed the situation but commented on the decision of Kohli’s batting position, pointing out that he would have been best suited at number four.

“I am not protecting Virat Kohli. He has the temperament and technique of some of the greatest batters that have ever played. If I make a change, it is because I believe that player will do well there, not because I want to protect Virat Kohli.” The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter admitted during the post-match discussion on Cricbuzz.

“He walks in at no. 3 in every ODI, he opens in T20, now you can say the ball is different, it’s not moving as much, 100 percent, in Test cricket where is the best-suited place for Virat Kohli, no. 4.” The veteran continued.

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, however, highlighted that it was the call of the entire management to go with the Delhi-born at number three because they want to give KL Rahul an extended period at the sixth position.

The Karnataka-born has done decent at number six in the longest format of the game with 222 runs in eight innings at an average of 31 and a strike rate of around 70, shouldering on one half-century.

Karthik elaborated that Rahul should have been promoted to the number three position by the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, but he certainly doesn’t augur well the same game plan.

“Commendable on Virat Kohli also, he could have easily said, ‘No, let me bat at four, because you can put KL Rahul or Sarfaraz Khan at three.‘ The coach would have said, ‘Fine, I will manage that conversation.‘ The fact that he said, ‘no, I am happy to go at three,‘ tells you the mindset.” Dinesh Karthik clarified.

“I still feel personally KL should have batted at three, that’s what I feel, that’s different. But I don’t follow Gambhir’s thinking of let’s have the same batting order so that there’s consistency in their thought process and eventually the results will come out.” The former wicket-keeper batter concluded.