Even though the 2025 season of the ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on February 19, between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, is just two weeks away, the grounds have yet to be prepared, even a day before the International Cricket Council (ICC) deadline ends. The PCB was supposed to hand over the grounds on February 1.

Questions have started to arise about whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will miss the deadline to complete the renovation of the three grounds, the Rawalpindi Stadium, the National Stadium of Karachi, and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which has been ongoing for nearly six months for the eight-team competition.

If the reports are to be believed, then it would be ‘absolutely impossible’ that the PCB could host the event, as the concerns have grown around the preparation of the marquee event. The eight teams are slated to take part in the tournament, which has returned for the first time since 2017.

“It seems impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence.” Pakistan’s Daily Dawn has reported.

Pakistan fights for the deadline to complete renovation of venues

There are no such issues for the ground preparation for India, who will be playing all of the games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, due to the hybrid model, as they displayed concerns on the security in making a trip to the neighboring country.

The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, inspected the Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday and insisted that the board would get control of the renovated venues by the January 31 deadline.

Before the beginning of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will host a tri-series featuring New Zealand and South Africa, starting a new week, as the first two games are stated to take place in Lahore, while the last two games will be in Karachi.

“Look, the stadiums will be in a shape to host matches, but the question is the PCB has promised everyone a world-class experience at these renovated venues for the Tri-series and Champions Trophy, and whether they can deliver on that promise remains to be seen.” The PTI news agency, which has been following the construction work, addressed as quoted by the source.

Bilal Chohan is the renovation project manager and is reportedly complaining about not getting the needed equipment and clearances on time to complete the work in Karachi. The panels to be installed on the new buildings were to be released on Sunday night (February 01), and the installation process was scheduled for the next morning.

“These are the kinds of things we are dealing with, but sometimes it’s sad to see people bashing us,” Chohan complained.

The PCB has used around PKR 12 billion on the renovation, construction, and installation of the equipment at all three venues in Lahore and Karachi. The tickets have already gone on sale, but until the PCB announces that they have the new-look stadiums, the concerns will remain.

The ICC CEO Geoff Allardice has already resigned with a board member of the world body, indicating that one of his biggest failures was to give a clear picture of Pakistan’s preparation of the three stadiums. Many former players and others have reckoned that the governing body should look to shift the entire tournament to the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).