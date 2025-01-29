The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an update on the continuing upgrading work at the National Stadium Karachi, claiming that the civil work has been finished 100% and the finishing work is 80% complete.

As the countdown to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continues, mounting concerns about the host sites’ preparations, particularly the National Stadium in Karachi, are growing. The stadium is still far from completion ahead of the deadline.

With only one day till the 30 January transfer to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is under heavy scrutiny for the status of its stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan is poised to host its first ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup, and the Pakistan Cricket Board has spent billions of rupees renovating and upgrading the three venues to international standards.

However, delays in building and refurbishment work raise major concerns about the country’s readiness for such a prominent international championship.

The National Stadium in Karachi, which is one of the focal points of these renovations, has undergone significant changes, including the construction of a five-story building on the ground floor that houses modern facilities such as anti-corruption and anti-doping units, physio rooms, and match officials’ rooms.

On the second story, cutting-edge dressing rooms have been erected to meet the demands of the players during the event.

Pakistan Cricket Board updates about Karachi Stadium’s renovation for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Bilal Chohan, the head of the National Stadium improvement project, verified that all civil engineering activities had been completed. He also stated that work on the new building’s front glass is ongoing and that both inside lifts are ready.

Additionally, the stadium’s new floodlights have been cleared from Karachi Port, and installation will begin in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Bilal Chohan added that the replay screens would arrive in Karachi from Dubai within the next two days. He reaffirmed that the civil work is finished, with 80% of the finishing work accomplished. The air conditioning system has also been tested, and it will be retested after the glasswork is completed.

“Two floors of the new building consist of VIP boxes, with furniture installation expected to be completed within a couple of days. Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is assisting in debris removal, and once all work concludes, the stadium roof will also be cleaned,” Bilal Chouhan told PCB.

The National Stadium in Karachi will host two tri-nation cricket competition matches next month, as well as three Champions Trophy games, including the tournament’s opening match.

National Stadium Karachi on 28th Jan 3 Days before the Deadline pic.twitter.com/isN64qZlV6 — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) January 28, 2025

The coming days will be crucial for the PCB, and they will need to address the lingering concerns surrounding the readiness of the venues if they hope to avoid any further setbacks ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Fears ‘Security And Safety’ Risk For Champions Trophy 2025!! Advises ICC To Do This