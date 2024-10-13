The pitch for the opening red-ball game of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium was under the radar. The flat surface never helped the Pakistan bowlers to make enough opportunities, while the England side made full use of the opportunity and batted with full aggression.

Pakistan is set to use the same surface for the second five-day game of the series as they look to respond to their innings defeat against the Ollie Pope-led side. Huge industrialized fans were set up on either end of the track to dry down the surface after it was watered on Sunday, two days before the start of the Test match.

The Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie and captain Shan Masood had a look at the pitch before the former had a lengthy chat with Tony Hemming, the PCB’s Australian head curator. The bowlers’ footmarks looked dry and cracked and were further dried by the fans and the beating sun.

During the opening game, the commentator and former England captain Michael Atherton said that a different strip had been covered for the game, but on the back of the visitor’s 823/7 scorecard, the idea seems to have changed.

Pakistan eyeing to try something different to end a winless streak

The move is quite rare and unusual, but very few times the same venue has staged the two Test matches consecutively. The ICC pitch regulations require only the best possible pitch and outfield conditions but, no points have addressed whether the surface must be fresh or unused. Having gone through 11 consecutive home Tests without a victory, it’s not wrong to give it a go at something different.

This means the spin factor will be huge for the Test match, and that could push the management to bring their designated red-ball captain, Ben Stokes, back in the team. He has bowled at full pace on Sunday morning, which suggests that they look to go with him as a third seamer if required.

The new bowling coach for England in this Pakistan tour, James Anderson, has given a positive update on the all-rounder’s fitness in a conversation with the BBC.

“He looks great. He has worked hard on his fitness and is looking as strong as I’ve ever seen him. Knowing Ben, once he gets into the game, there will be no stopping him. He’s just that sort of player. He’s good to go- we’ll just have to wait and see what he can do in the game.” The veteran pacer of the Three Lions expressed.

The pitch for the first Test offered nothing for the bowlers, as they were smashed for one less than 1600 runs for a loss of 26 wickets at an average of over 60 per wicket.

Anderson admitted that he thought that these plans could have been easily blocked by the ICC rules, but their side isn’t fussed about the dynamics of Pakistan for the second game of playing on the same track.

“It’s their decision, their conditions, their home game. They can do what they want. The fact that it’s the same pitch doesn’t determine the result.” The Burnley boy provides the update.

But, he suggested that the spin track plan could end up helping England, as for them the spin plays a greater role and it suits the team also.

“That’s a first for me in Test cricket. When we’re talking about Ben’s workloads and his bowling, it might play into our hands with that, with the spinners potentially playing more of a part. We don’t know what we’re going to get.” James Anderson concluded.

The second Test of the series was supposed to happen at the National Stadium in Karachi before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) changed it at the eleventh hour due to renovation work.