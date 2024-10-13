Abhishek Sharma, who just had a tough time in the recently concluded three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh, has been added to the squad for the upcoming Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024, which is going to take place in Oman. Apart from his 100-run knock against Zimbabwe, the opener, for India, has struggled with only 59 runs in the rest six innings.

Yash Dhull, the Delhi batter who led the team during the last edition of the tournament in 2023 between July 14 and 23 in Sri Lanka, has been left out of the squad. Another player from the same state, Ayush Badoni, who has cracked up 977 runs in 49 T20s, has found a place for India.

Prabhsimran Singh, the wicket-keeper batter for the Punjab Kings, who has smashed 2103 runs in 78 innings at an average of over 31 and a strike rate of more than 140, has also been included among the 15 members of the side. He has celebrated 14 half-centuries and a couple of centuries with a best score of unbeaten 119 runs.

Tilak Verma to lead India A for T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024

The left-handed batter from Hyderabad, Tilak Verma, has become a vital member of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL over the years. In 16 T20Is where he has featured for India, 336 runs have come off his blade in 15 innings at an average of over 33 and a strike rate of nearly 140, shouldering on a couple of half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 55 runs.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav To Play For Mumbai In Their Upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

Nishant Sindhu, the 20-year-old from Haryana, who has played only 15 T20s for his 231 runs at an average of under 20 and a strike rate of nearly 100 with a best score of 42, has also been part of the squad.

Nehal Wadhera, who has been expected to be the uncapped retention for Mumbai Indians for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has smashed 525 runs in 27 games at an average of below 30 in T20s and a strike rate of around 150.

For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the right-handed batter Ramandeep Singh was a vital juncture of the puzzle. The all-rounder has drilled 450 runs in 34 innings at an average of under 23 and a strike rate of over 165, with the help of one half-century and a best score of 54.

In the bowling department, Rahul Chahar has marked his return. The leg-spinner has been part of six T20I games for India, where he has claimed seven wickets at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of around three overs with a best bowling figure of 3/15.

The Rajasthan-born didn’t enjoy a great time with the ball in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he picked up ten wickets in nine innings at an average of under 28 and a strike rate of around three overs. In 2023, he bagged eight wickets at an average of 48.12.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Picks This Player As Team India’s Trump Card For Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Vaibhav Arora, who was in a decent tough for KKR in the IPL 2024 with 11 wickets, has been added to the India A squad. The Tamil Nadu-born Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishor has also been included in the India A squad, as the left-arm spinner has grasped 70 scalps in 62 games at an average of under 19 and a strike rate of 18.9.

India A Squad for Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024

Tilak Verma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar.