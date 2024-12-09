Pakistan has no choice other than to accept the hybrid model for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, stated former India cricketer Madan Lal. Pakistan is to host the tournament in February-March next year in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

The event’s future is dubious, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refuses to send a team to Pakistan over security concerns. Pakistan, on the other hand, has maintained its position of hosting the entire tournament. The ICC has yet to make a final decision on the event schedule and site.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have allegedly agreed to use a hybrid hosting format for world events in Pakistan or India until 2027. This decision follows weeks of discussions concerning the Champions Trophy’s future. The PCB prefers to play their matches against India at a neutral location.

BCCI has cleared its stance on ICC Champions Trophy 2025, now for Pakistan to decide: Madan Lal

Madan Lal stated that Pakistan should accept the hybrid concept for the ICC Champions Trophy since it would be in their best interests. He stated that the BCCI has made its position plain, and Pakistan must now decide whether to play under a hybrid model or not.

“BCCI has cleared its stance. Now, Pakistan has to decide whether it should be played in a hybrid model or not. I feel that they should play because cricket should continue. Pakistan will benefit from it because there are a lot of things involved so Pakistan has to take the decision,” Madan Lal told ANI.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) pressured Pakistan to host the 2023 Asia Cup in a hybrid format. Sri Lanka co-hosted the event, which included the final match. They attempted to prevent a similar dilemma for CT 2025 but may have to compromise again due to India’s importance in global cricket.

Despite the PCB’s several proposals, India has declined to visit Pakistan for ICC events. The ICC may miss out on major TV money from matches involving India. Pakistan has threatened not to play India in future ICC events, but this might also backfire on them.

BCCI Reportedly rejects Pakistan’s fusion formula

PCB had reportedly proposed a fusion formula to BCCI that cited that since India wanted to play its matches at a neutral venue, Pakistan would do the same in ICC events hosted by India. This arrangement will see Men in Green not visiting India for any ICC or ACC event till 2027 and their matches played outside India.

However, as per reports, BCCI has rejected the formula, stating that the Pakistan team visited India in 2023 and they didn’t face any issues with security arrangements. But the same cannot be said for the Indian team if they visit Pakistan.

