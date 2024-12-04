Pakistan has named star-studded squads for the Test, ODI, and T20I tour of South Africa, which sees pacer Shaheen Afridi skipping the Test series. Babar Azam returned to the Test squad after getting dropped from the last two games at home against England.

Afridi is a member of the Men in Green’s T20I and ODI squads but has been held out of the Test team to manage his workload ahead of a busy white-ball season.

Another outstanding fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has been named to the Test and ODI squads. Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman has not been included in either of the squads.

Pakistan will face the Proteas in three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches from December 10 to January 7.

Shaheen Afridi excluded from Test squad for work load management

Shaheen Afridi was left out of the Test team but has found a place in the ODI and T20Is. Afridi was dropped, along with Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, from the final two Tests against England.

Afridi’s omission from the Tests is part of the workload management. Mir Hamza is the lone left-arm pacer in the squad while he is missing. Mohammad Abbas, a senior paceman, has also returned to the Test team.

Abbas last played a Test in Jamaica against the West Indies in August 2021. He recently had a successful first-class season and is in fine form with the ball. The 34-year-old seamer has taken 90 wickets in 25 Tests for an average of 23.02.

Sajid Khan and Fakhar Zaman snubbed from Pakistan team

Another major surprise is the absence of offspinner Sajid Khan from the Test squad. Sajid Khan was crucial to Pakistan’s series victory over England, and he was named Player of the Series for his outstanding performance.

However, he was left out because of the pace-friendly circumstances in South Africa. His bowling partner, Noman Ali, has been named the only specialist spinner in the Test team.

Fakhar Zaman, a left-handed opener who was inexplicably left out of the white-ball teams for the Australia trip, is still absent. The selection committee has asked Zaman to improve his fitness.

Pakistan’s Test, ODI, and T20Is squads for South Africa tour

Tests: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

ODIs: Mohammad Rizwan (C & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

T20Is: Mohammad Rizwan (C & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

