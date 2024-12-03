Cricket West Indies (CWI), on December 2, The Men In Maroon unveiled their formidable 15-man roster for the forthcoming one-day international series against the Bangladesh National Cricket Team.

Shai Hope will lead the squad, with Brandon King as his deputy. However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made a few significant changes to the roster that will face Team Bangladesh in a three-match home series.

Bangladesh’s 2024 trip to the West Indies will include two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The Men in Maroon easily won the first Test, and the second match is presently beginning.

Following the red ball matches, the sides will face each other in ODIs on December 8, 10, and 12 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis.

Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves included; Hayden Walsh Jnr, and Jewel Andrew dropped

Cricket West Indies has announced two changes to its ODI squad from the previous series against England, which the team won 2-1.

Hayden Walsh Jr. and Jewel Andrew have been discarded in favor of all-rounder Justin Greaves and wicketkeeper-batsman Amir Jangoo, respectively. Andrew was left out because he was going to India for a batting camp at the Chennai Academy.

Justin Greaves pleased the selectors with his outstanding performance in the CG United Super50 tournament, and Jangoo performed admirably in the Super50 to earn a spot.

Building West Indies squad for next ICC World Cup- Daren Sammy

In an official statement released by CWI, head coach Daren Sammy said that they are building a squad with the next ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup in mind.

“We continue to build towards the main target of the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup where we are looking to broaden the pool of players even with the short-term objectives of winning series, especially at home and building momentum on the recent win against England,” Sammy said.

Sammy further talked about the selections of Justin Greaves and Amir Jangoo.

“Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings that genuine all-round ability to the squad, which is welcomed at this stage, while Jangoo’s prowess in the CG United Super50 shows his flexibility to bring another dimension to our batting unit,” he added.

Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, and Evin Lewis have also been named in the West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh.

West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series:

Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King (Vice-Captain), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

