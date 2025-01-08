At the end of the five-match Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 during the fifth and final red-ball clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), when Australia claimed the title with a 3-1 series victory, it was only Allan Border, who was invited to present the trophy the captain, Pat Cummins, on Sunday (January 05), in the absence of Sunil Gavaskar.

It just surprised the Indian side of how an individual after whom the trophy has been named, wasn’t invited on the stage, rather only one of them made it. CA invited only Border in the presentation party, while Sunil Gavaskar, who was analyzing with Star Sports by then, was seen to be standing near the boundary line during the ceremony.

A few hours after the end of the contest, the former opening batter informed Cricbuzz that he wasn’t asked in the presentation. The CA later acknowledged that it would have been ideal if the Indian legend had been present on the podium.

“I was told just before the Test started that was going to be the situation. If India didn’t win or draw the series, I wouldn’t be required. I’m not feeling sad, but I’m just feeling a little perplexed. It’s the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, both of us should have been there.” Sunil Gavaskar expressed this during an interaction on Code Sports.

Aaron Finch calls it disrespectful for Sunil Gavaskar not to be invited to a trophy presentation

The Border Gavaskar Trophy, the symbol of the India-Australia series, was first instituted in the 1996-97 series, which was arranged in India. Since, naming the title, 17 series have taken place between these two countries.

Overall, there have been 29 series between the teams, with Australia leading it with a 13-11 margin, while five of them ended in a draw.

The former captain of Australia felt that it was already planned by the CA, who would present the trophy. The veteran also claimed that given both of them were in the country, the trophy should have been presented by both of them.

“I just think Cricket Australia missed a trick. Now, I know a lot of people don’t know that it was planned before the series started that if India were to win, Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) would present the trophy, and if Australia were to win, then Allan Border would present the trophy. So, it wasn’t surprising to those guys.” Michael Clarke noted during a conversation on ‘Around the Wicket.’

“But to me, it just doesn’t make sense like they both were there. Like no matter who won in my opinion, they (Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border) both should have walked out, they both should have been on the stage, they both should have presented the trophy.” The former New South Wales batter informed.

Clarke highlighted that there are all the reasons for the former Indian opening batter, Sunil Gavaskar, to be offended by the presentation, and such things should not have taken place.

“I think, we are very lucky to have both Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) and AB in the country and commentating at the right time, and I think, you don’t get that very often. Both are the legends of the game. The trophy is named after both of them, and they are still around and in the country. I think we missed the trick there.” The Sydney-born shed light.

“It sounds to me that it offended Sunny as well, and I can understand why. I think that both should have been there on the stage presenting the trophy.” Michael Clarke informed.

Aaron Finch also reckoned that it was disrespectful of the CA towards one of the greatest of the game.

“Yeah, it was (disrespectful). You are looking down the track, and whoever wins, both should have been there and as he (Clarke) mentioned, Cricket Australia missed a trick there.” Finch concluded in the same show.