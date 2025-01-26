Despite being the home side, Pakistan is yet to announce their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 09 at the National Stadium in Karachi against New Zealand. They will take part in a tri-series at home against the Kiwis and South Africa in preparation for the ICC event.

Pakistan has been waiting for the fitness report of their aggressive and young left-handed batter, Saim Ayub, who has been out of action since the opening day (January 03) of the second Test of the two-match series against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town, where he injured his leg while diving to stop the ball near the boundary line.

Ayub was shouldered outside the boundary rope before missing out on batting in both the innings of the game. He had a successful surgery and is likely to feature in the eight-team tournament.

Mohsin Naqvi monitors Pakistan opener’s condition before Champions Trophy 2025

The former captain and the premier spin all-rounder of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi, claimed that the southpaw is out of the Champions Trophy as he had a discussion with the young batter on his fitness, where the latter has informed that it would take another four weeks to start rehabilitation.

“I discussed with Saim Ayub. I thought of asking about the condition. I called him, and he said that it could take around three weeks before the rehabilitation starts. So, I advised him not to rush into these things. Even if you have any minor issue and you start playing with that, it can get extended to a major problem.” Afridi expressed this during a recent discussion on the ‘Sama Podcast’.

“So, you are young now, and you have so much cricket left. Let’s recover yourself, and then you have so much cricket left in you. You are one of those players whose position can’t be snatched by anyone else. Give yourself all the time.” The 44-year-old revealed.

Ayub has been a new superstar for Pakistan in the batting department. The Karachi-born has already smashed 515 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.33, with the help of three centuries and one half-century at the best score of unbeaten 113 runs. In the recent 50-over series in South Africa, the batter celebrated a 109-run knock at the Boland Park in Paarl and a 101-run knock during the final game of the series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

That was a huge contribution from the Pakistan batter as they claimed a 0-3 whitewash in the Rainbow Nation against the Proteas, who faced their maiden ODI series clean-sweep defeat at home for the first time in history.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has given an update on the fitness of the left-handed batter, who is certain to be ruled out of the ICC tournament.

“I have been connected with Ayub for the last couple of days, and he has started the rehab. Hopefully, the plaster on his leg will be removed in the next one or two days. Then, he will come in the recovery phase. It will take time. I don’t want to put him at risk just because of the upcoming Champions Trophy. I have been monitoring him, and hopefully, he will get better as soon as possible.” Naqvi expressed in a media interaction.

If he doesn’t get fit, Pakistan could use Fakhar Zaman in his position. With Abdullah Shafique not in form, the reports have highlighted the possibility of their former captain, Babar Azam, opening the innings.