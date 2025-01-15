The sensational fast bowler of Pakistan, Ihsanullah, came into the limelight with an outstanding 2023 season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he finished as the second leading wicket-taker with his extreme and aggressive pace to celebrate 22 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 15.77 and a strike rate of around 13 with an economy rate of 7.59 thanks to his best bowling figure of 5/12 in an inning.

However, the fast bowler of Pakistan hasn’t enjoyed much time since then for the Multan Sultans. In 28 T20 innings, the right-arm pacer has picked up 38 wickets at an average of 22.36 and a strike rate of 20.1 with an economy rate of around seven. He has already been part of four T20Is for the national side with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.28.

He was fast-tracked in the national side but was cut short by an elbow injury on his debut in the 50-over format against New Zealand in April last year. The report by a three-member panel addressed that there was a delay in the diagnosis of the injury and criticized the board for their inappropriate treatment of the pacer.

Ihsanullah boycotts the Pakistan Super League after getting ignored in the 2025 draft

The Multan Sultans’ owner, Tareen, reckoned that the doctors of the PCB medical staff informed him that Ihsanullah would never be able to bowl at the pace of over 150 again in the future.

Also Read: “Leak Information”- Robin Uthappa Accuses Former Coach For ‘Running Agendas’ In 2007

“It’s very sad. It’s sad, but we got Ihsanullah consulted with a top surgeon – he is a “world expert” – who gave us big news, saying that ‘I can do the surgery, but no matter what I do, there is so much scarring from his previously botched surgery, thanks to the PCB, that his arm will never become perfectly straight.” He expressed this during a discussion recently.

“So, it is so unfortunate that one person ruined a player’s career to hide his mistake. It’s a very unfortunate story. That’s why even now, he was bowling in domestic at 130-135, which is a high pace, but he was our 155 [kmph] bowler, man.” Tareen reckoned about the fast bowler of Pakistan.

Ihsanullah made his comeback in the competitive games in the Champion T20 Cup with the help of four wickets in two encounters. However, he hasn’t been able to represent Pakistan in any format. The expectation was to see him getting picked for the upcoming 2025 season of the PSL, but none of the sides showed any interest in him in the draft.

That has made the pacer angry as he announced his retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with immediate effect. He reckoned that he wouldn’t appear in the league anymore in the future.

“No, I am not getting stubborn in making the decision. I have seen that this world is full of selfish people. I don’t want to play franchise cricket anymore; I am boycotting from the PSL. That’s the end. No one will find me in the PSL anymore.” Ihsanullah expressed this during a recent interview after the PSL draft.

Also Read: Monty Panesar Demands Gautam Gambhir’s Resignation After 3-1 Debacle; Names Replacement

He called the world selfish and highlighted that no one had any discussion with him in that aspect.

“No one has discussed with me regarding this, and as I said, it’s a selfish world. If they find someone else, they go with others. He (Tareen) used to support my skills and talent.” The fast bowler of Pakistan concluded.

It will be interesting to see if the PCB or any of the PSL side would take care of this and look to add the pacer in some shape for the new season.