The idea of spilled coaching in white-ball and red-ball format isn’t a new concept, and England’s former left-arm spinner, Monty Panesar, has advocated for the same for India in the future. The new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, hasn’t earned much success in the longest format, with back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand at home and in Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The separate coaching has been effective in England, Australia, and even South Africa. But India has always stuck with the same person across formats, but Monty Panesar wonders if the same would work with Gambhir, who had a forgettable run in the red-ball format in the first six months of his tenure.

India’s former opening batter replaced Rahul Dravid in the position, who ended his period by gifting the nation their second T20 World Cup in 2024. Since then, the Rohit Sharma-led side has won three Tests, lost six, and drawn one. A home whitewash for the very first time in history and the BGT defeat since 2014-15 have been part of it.

Monty Panesar advised VVS Laxman to become India’s new Test coach

On the other hand, Gambhir has been unbeaten in six T20Is against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His expertise in the coaching role for Kolkata Knight Riders or the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League was praiseworthy. Monty Panesar was asked if the BCCI should look to install split coaching.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Tears Apart Indigo Airline For Staff Misbehavior That Ruined His Holiday

“I think that’s a good option. I think maybe the workload is too much for Gambhir. He’s just transitioned into a coach. Sometimes it can be difficult for some of the senior players who actually will be thinking, ‘Well, I was his teammate a few years ago, and now he’s telling us how to play cricket‘. It can be difficult, that transition, and also his record (as a batter) isn’t great in Australia or England.” Monty Panesar expressed in a chat with Times of India from London.

Gambhir, as a left-handed batter, cracked 181 runs in eight Test innings at 22.62 with one half-century down under, while in England, he smashed 127 runs in 10 innings at the highest score of 38. India is already out of the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final qualification.

“He (Gambhir) averages 23 in Australia. He doesn’t average well in England, either. He didn’t play the moving ball very well.” The 42-year-old highlighted.

Monty Panesar felt that India should look to bring back VVS Laxman as their new Test coach or could bring him in as a batting coach to help Gambhir because of his similar success in all conditions.

“I think the selectors will be thinking ‘Is Gambhir taking it seriously as a coach, or should we get him to just focus on ODIs and T20Is, and maybe bring in someone like VVS Laxman, for example (as Test coach)? Or bring him in as a batting coach to help Gambhir. He’s similar to Rahul Dravid. He’s been successful in all conditions.” The Luton-born added.

Also Read: Pakistan’s Provisional Squad For Champions Trophy 2025 Submitted To ICC; Saim Ayub Included

Having done well in all conditions, Laxman will get respect from all of the players on the national side. He has done tours as India coach as an interim arrangement.

“If Laxman says ‘you are not going to play the ball on the up when it is swinging’, you listen, right? But with Gambhir, I’m not sure if they really take him seriously, or they’re just saying, ‘Okay, yeah, we’ll listen to him, but we’re gonna go and play our natural game.” Monty Panesar reacted on Laxman, who is currently working as the head of cricket at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.