The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their playing eleven for the second Test of the three-match series against England, which will also take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The home side is coming into the contest on the back of their inning defeat in the opening game of the series.

Pakistan, as the reports claimed, has dropped their star batter, Babar Azam, and two veteran pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, for these games, besides leaving out Abrar Ahmed for the game, who was unavailable for selection after being ruled out of the game due to his extended recovery from dengue fever.

The move has come on the back of the poor form of Babar, who, even on the flattest surface where the visitors drilled over 800 runs in an innings and batters celebrated their individual 200s and 300s, failed to notch up even a single half-century.

Kamran Ghulam to debut for Pakistan; Noman Ali returns

Saim Ayub, who made a struggling start in their Test career with 197 runs in eight innings at an average of below 25, shouldering on two half-centuries at a best score of 58, has retained his position. In the first Test, he was dismissed on only four and 25 in the two innings.

Also Read: Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli Comparisons Are Baseless: Brad Hogg

Abdullah Shafique had a merry-go-round time for the last game. The 24-year-old, who has close to 1500 runs in the red-all format for Pakistan at an average of over 40, celebrated his fifth century in the five-day format before registering a duck on the very first ball of the second innings.

The captain of the side, Shan Masood, is slotted for the number three position. The left-handed batter was in golden touch in the first inning for his knock of 151 runs. But the most exciting news for the team is young Kamran Ghulam making his debut and replacing Babar at the number four position.

The 29-year-old has notched up over 4300 runs in 59 first-class games at an average of just under 50 and a strike rate of over 50, shouldering on 16 centuries and 20 half-centuries with a best score of 166.

Saud Shakeel, who has featured in 13 Tests for his 1237 runs at an average of close to 56 with the help of seven half-centuries and three centuries for Pakistan, has also retained his place along with Salam Ali Agha.

There have been some changes in the bowling department. Noman Ali, the left-arm spinner, whose last Test of 15 came in 2023 against Sri Lank in SSC, has picked up 47 scalps at an average of below 34 and a strike rate of more than 11 overs, has returned to the side.

Pakistan has gone with three spinners, given they are using the same surface that was utilized for the first Test in Multan of the series. Zahid Mehmood is the leg-spinner of the team, who has picked up 12 wickets in two games at an average of 36.16 but an economy of nearly seven.

Also Read: Hasan Ali Reacts After Pakistan Drops Veteran Players For 2nd Test vs England

Sajid Khan, who faced Australia in his last Test in 2024 at the SCG and has collected 25 wickets in eight Tests so far at an average of close to 40, is the off-spinner of the team. Amir Jamal is the only pacer on the side, which almost confirms a spinner to start the bowling from the other end.

Pakistan Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk.), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood.