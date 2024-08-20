Pakistan’s playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh to be played at the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium was unveiled by the PCB on Tuesday (21st August). Shan Masood will captain the Pakistan side.

Pakistan did not get off to a good start in Australia under Shan Masood. They went on to lose the series 3–0. However, with the series being played at home, he will have a tremendous opportunity to win his first series as team captain.

The Pakistan National Cricket Team administration has instructed the pitch curators to prepare the green track for the opening Test. This is because they believe Bangladesh hitters are strong against spinners but may be readily exploited on grassy wickets, giving the host team an advantage.

This has led the Pakistan selectors to go in with a pace-heavy attack. Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack along with Naseem Shah for the company. Khurram Shahzad, who had impressed with his pace and accuracy in Australia has been picked as well. They will be assisted by Mohammad Ali, who is expected to dot eh bulk of the bowling.

Babar Azam to bat at no.4; Mohammad Rizwan chosen over Sarfaraz Ahmed as wicketkeeper in the Pakistan team sheet

Abdullah Shafique will open the innings in the first Test against Bangladesh. Youngster Saim Ayub, who has yet to make an impact in his international career, has retained his place in the team and is eager to set the stage on fire in his maiden home Test.

Skipper Shan Masood will bat third, with Babar Azam allowed to bat fourth. The previous captain of the team has struggled to get going in recent Tests and would like to start anew.

Saud Shakeel, the new vice-captain will bat at no.5. Mohammad Rizwan has been chosen over Sarfaraz Ahmed as the team’s keeper-batsman. He will bat at number six to strengthen the batting order.

Salman Ali Agha is the team’s only all-rounder, and without Abrar Ahmed, he is expected to play an important part with his spin bowling.

Pakistan playing 11 for the first Test against Bangladesh: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali

