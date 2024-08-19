Premier all-rounder Andre Russell, will miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa after he requested a period of rest and recovery, according to Cricket West Indies (CWI) director Miles Bascombe. This will be the first assignment for the Rovman Powell-led side after their ‘Super Eight’ finish in the recent home T20 World Cup 2024.

Russell was recently part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 before he flew to England to be part of the London Spirits in the recently concluded Hundred. Under the guidance of their head coach, Darren Sammy, West Indies aim to start their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Most of the players from the recent 20-over ICC tournament have retained their place in the squad, as the bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen also marks his return to the squad.

Brendon King to miss the South Africa series due to a recovery period of a side strain injury

Along with Russell, another all-rounder of the side, Jason Holder, has also been rested for the series, as he has played five Tests against England and the Proteas in nearly six weeks. The vice-captain of the West Indies’ T20 WC mission, Alzarri Joseph, who missed the red-ball series against the Temba Bavuma-led side, continues to take his time off.

“As far as Alzarri is concerned, it always helps to have a period away from the game to work on your skills because you could get drawn into moving from one tournament to the next and might lose some of your skills.” Andre Coley, the red-ball coach of the West Indies team, expressed regarding the workload management of Joseph in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

“So it’s building in the right amount of rest time where he does nothing, but then also have little periods where he is not in competition. That way he will be able to create more control around his bowling.” He added.

Opening batter Brandon King continues to go through the recovery period from the side strain that ruled him out from the middle of the tournament. That opens the door for the possibility of a new opening partnership between Shai Hope and Johnson Charles. Young Alick Athanaze, whose maiden T20I game came during the last South Africa series before the start of the World Cup in Jamaica, can get a look in.

“Facing a strong South African side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus on our game plan. We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series.” The white-ball coach of the West Indies team, Darren Sammy, said in a CWI statement. “I’m confident in the squad We’ve selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success.”

The spin attack of the 15-member squad is quite strong in the presence of vice-captain Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, and Allen. All three T20Is will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 24, 25 and 28 respectively.

T20I Squad for West Indies vs South Africa

Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.