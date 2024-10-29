The head coach of Pakistan Shaheens, Mohammad Masroor, has earned a promotion to the fielding coach position of the national side from, the upcoming assignments in international cricket. He will be taking part in the Green Brigade for their upcoming trip to Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

He was recently working with the ‘A’ side of Pakistan during the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 that took place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. They qualified for the semifinal of the tournament on the back of their victories over the home side and the United Arab Emirates.

However, the Mohammad Haris-led team was blown away in their opening clash with a seven-run defeat against India A, besides getting the same result by seven wickets against Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the event.

The reports have claimed that Mohammad Masroor was present with the red-ball Pakistan side during the final two Tests against England at home in Rawalpindi and Multan, where he impressed the Test coach Jason Gillespie, who recommended his name before the selectors to get him on board.

Mohammad Masroor becomes the new fielding coach of Pakistan

The 49-year-old hasn’t featured in the national side but made a huge contribution for Karachi in the domestic format. The right-handed batter has nailed 2418 runs in 55 first-class games at an average of 28.11 with the help of 14 half-centuries and three centuries thanks to a best score of unbeaten 171 runs.

The veteran was also part of 15 innings in the List A format, where he clubbed 460 runs at an average of over 32, celebrating three half-centuries and the best score of an unbeaten 101 runs.

The fielding department always remains a vital part of the game, and the history of Pakistan cricket touches on how important this aspect has been for the team. A few vital dropped catches or missed chances in the run-outs have given nightmares to the team, while a better performance in the system can charge up the side.

That marks the full-time coaching commitment of Masroor, with the Pakistan side. However, he was previously part of the Shaheens and the Under-19 team in the past. In 2018, he also served as an assistant coaching member to Steve Rixon during their home series against West Indies.

Pakistan hasn’t found itself in a healthy position with the resignation of their head coach, Gary Kirsten, due to the disturbing relationship between him and the board members because of the selection committee and reduced contribution in the selection process of the players.

Kirsten wasn’t happy because the new selectors didn’t consider his views on the potentially selected players. The same case happened with Jason Gillespie, who, on the eve of the third Test during the presser, revealed that he didn’t have any say on the selected players for the second and third Test for Pakistan against England at home, which they went on to lose with a 2-1 margin.

Masroor is scheduled to depart for Australia with the other players from Karachi tomorrow (October 30) and is prepared to take on the new position as they prepare for the new series and then the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home. Having worked with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he will be familiar with the international players before the upcoming challenging series.