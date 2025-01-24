Pakistan’s former wicket-keeper batter, Rashid Latif, has urged his team to focus on playing an attacking brand of cricket in next month’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19 against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan is hosting its first ICC event after 28 years, the last being the 1996 World Cup. The eight-team competition will only see seven teams, including the Green Brigade, play in this country. Due to security reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to play its portions of the event at the Dubai International Stadium.

They will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having defeated the Indian side in the 2017 edition’s final. Latif feels that the home side should focus on their preparations for the competition and ignore all the noise of India not making a trip to this part of the border for the tournament.

“These are exciting times for a cricket-crazy nation. The world’s top teams will be participating in this mega event.” Rashid expressed the English Daily Dawn.

Also Read: “Play White-ball Formats”- Shreyas Iyer Slammed By Ex-Pakistan Batter After Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Failure

All three grounds of the country, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Stadium, had been renovated to arrange the tournament. Latif addressed that the Mohammad Rizwan-led side should focus only on playing the attacking cricket team.

“I commend the efforts of the Pakistan government and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their relentless lobbying with the International Cricket Council (ICC), ensuring that Pakistan gets the opportunity to host this tournament. India will play their matches in the UAE, and that is their business; Pakistan should focus solely on playing attacking cricket.” Latif added.

Rashid Latif eliminates India as Pakistan’s challenge for Champions Trophy 2025

The 56-year-old has expressed confidence in the power hitters of the side against the spinners, which will keep them ahead in the home conditions.

“I am confident that our players will seize the opportunity to play in home conditions. We have quality spinners like mystery bowlers Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faisal Akram. Additionally, Salman Ali Agha is a valuable asset.” Rashid Latif noted.

The Karachi-born has shared his concern on their opening pair, as the left-handed batter, Saim Ayub, has been recovering from his ankle fracture, which he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town.

“I am worried about Saim Ayub’s injury, and with Abdullah Shafique also out of form, we are left in a bit of a dilemma.” Latif pointed out how Pakistan has experimented with many opening combinations in recent years, including Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, and Abdullah Shafique.

Also Read: Pakistan To Open With Babar Azam In Champions Trophy 2025? Report Drops Bombshell

“While all of these players are talented, finding the right combination could be a challenge. I am unsure what the selectors are thinking, but perhaps they will opt for Fakhar and Shan Masood as the opening pair. We’ll have to wait and see.” The renowned commentator highlighted.

India has always found itself to be one of the strongest contenders for any ICC event, but Latif has backed England, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa to be a great challenge for Pakistan, who will start the event against the Kiwis. They will move to Dubai for the contest against India before finishing the group encounter against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Stadium. Despite being the hosts, they are yet to announce their official squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.