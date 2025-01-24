The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the only side yet to announce their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19, as they will face New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi in the event opener. All the other seven nations, including India, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, England, and Bangladesh, have announced their squad.

The selection conundrum wasn’t a regularity for Pakistan in the last few bilateral series as they won in South Africa, Australia, and Zimbabwe. Their left-handed batter, Saim Ayub, took the center stage of the format with 515 runs in ODIs in the previous year with the help of nine innings at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53, shouldering on three centuries and one half-century with the best score of unbeaten 113 runs.

The biggest issue for the green brigade started when Ayub injured himself while diving for a catch during the second of the two-match Test series in South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. He couldn’t take part in the entire red-ball clash apart from the first 11 overs.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Criticizes India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Selection!! Advocates For This Player’s Inclusion

The Pakistan opener went on to have a successful surgery and is likely to miss the ICC event. The PCB has been waiting for the fitness of the batter. They have the replacements prepared for the opening spot. Fakhar Zaman was in incredible touch during the 2023 World Cup in India before getting ignored by the selectors in the last few series in Australia and South Africa.

Reports confirm the new opening combination of Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025

The southpaw has smashed 3492 runs in 81 innings at an average of 45.56 and a strike rate of 93.44, thanks to 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 210 runs. The batter’s consistency in recent times has brought him back in the groove for the national side.

But, the biggest report is that Babar Azam, the former Pakistan captain, could open with Zaman for the Green Brigade in the ICC event. In two innings at that position, the right-handed batter has scored 26 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 72.22. His best position is number three, having collected 5416 runs in 104 innings at an average of 60.18 and a strike rate of 88.35, celebrating 19 centuries and 29 half-centuries at the best score of 158.

Imam Ul Haq is not expected to be included in the squad, as the report has confirmed. The southpaw has not been part of the ODI setup of the national side for a long time, having drilled 3138 runs in 71 innings at an average of 48.28 and a strike rate of 82.56 with the help of nine centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Also Read: “Play White-ball Formats”- Shreyas Iyer Slammed By Ex-Pakistan Batter After Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Failure

In 2023, the Southpaw clubbed 610 runs in 17 innings at an average of 35.88 and a strike rate of 81.44 with the help of six half-centuries at the best score of 91. Shan Masood was thought to be getting a place in Pakistan, but that selection has been ruled out. The Test captain of the side has featured in only nine ODIs to get 163 runs at an average of 18.11 and a strike rate of 69.95 with the help of one half-century.

Pakistan will start their campaign at the National Stadium in Karachi, against the Kiwis, before they face India at the Dubai International Stadium. They will finish their group stage fixtures against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi.