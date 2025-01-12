The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to rest both of their experienced pacers, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas, for the two home Tests against West Indies as they look to apply the same spin-heavy attack that helped them in making a strong comeback with a 2-1 series victory against England in 2024.

The two other pacers of Pakistan, Aamer Jamal, and Mir Hamza, both of whom played in South Africa, have also been rested for the series as the selectors recalled Mohammad Ali besides giving a maiden call to Kashif Ali. The 22-year-old Kashif has been part of nine first-class fixtures where he has notched up 230 runs and picked up 18 wickets at 25.44.

Sajid Khan, who contributed massively to their series win over the Ben Stokes-led side with 19 wickets in four innings and was ignored for the Rainbow Nation trip, has returned along with Noman Ali, while Abrar Ahmed has also been called back. Noman celebrated 20 scalps in that home series at 13.85 but didn’t turn up in any of the two Tests against the Proteas.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Tagged As ‘Finished’ By Former KKR Bowler Post BGT 2024-25 Embarrassment

“As part of workload management, the pace quartet of Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah has been rested.” The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed in a media release.

Pakistan recalls Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed for 2 Tests against West Indies

Abbas, who returned to the green brigade after nearly three years, was the standout performer in the South Africa series to end as the joint-leading wicket-taker (10 scalps in two games), including his 100th victim in the format. The decision to rest him has perhaps come on the back of the surface and the playing eleven.

The squad has no place for the left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who was not considered for the South Africa trip. With the absence of Naseem Shah, these two veteran pacers have now been part of only five Tests out of nine as the Shan Masood-led side will end their home season with the spin-heavy trio. It started with an all-pace attack against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi before the haunting series defeat changed their planning.

The upcoming sensational left-handed opening batter, Saim Ayub, who had a terrific time in the three ODIs against the Proteas, was ruled out of the second Cape Town Test, just 11 overs into the fixture as he fractured his right ankle trying to dive and save a potential boundary. Pakistan has been trying its best to make him fit for their opening clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.

Another upcoming opening star batter of Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique, who went through a bad run of form with three ducks in successive ODIs against South Africa, has been dropped, which indicates that the side would be going with a new-look opening combination.

Also Read: Sanju Samson To Be Included In Champions Trophy 2025? Sanjay Manjrekar Drops Massive Statement

Imam-ul-Haq, whose last of the 24 Tests for 1568 runs at an average of 37.33 came through the 2023 Boxing Day affair against Australia in Melbourne, has returned to the side along with 22-year-old Mohammad Hurraira, who has cracked 3427 FC runs in 76 innings at an average of 48.95 shouldering on eight centuries and 15 fifties.

Rohail Nazir, who has 1623 FC runs in 40 games, is the backup wicket-keeper for Mohammad Rizwan. The Islamabad-born replaces Haseebullah Khan, who spilled the webbing on his right hand in South Africa. Both of the fixtures will take place in Multan, with the first starting on January 17.

Pakistan Squad For 2 Tests vs West Indies

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Agha.