The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to declare its roster for the next ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will begin on February 19. While the other competing countries have unveiled their provisional squads, the hosts have delayed their announcement due to Saim Ayub’s injury worries.

The Champions Trophy makes its comeback to international cricket after an eight-year absence. It will also be the first ICC event held in Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup. The competition began on February 19 with the hosts facing New Zealand in the opening match at Karachi’s National Stadium.

According to ICC rules, the Men in Green must finalize their team for the mega tournament by February 11.

Saim Ayub’s injury is the reason why Pakistan has not named a squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

According to Cricket Pakistan, Saim Ayub is responsible for the announcement’s delay. He is now rehabilitating in London following an injury sustained during the previous Test series in South Africa.

The PCB is allowing Saim to show his fitness before he returns. If Ayub is unable to recover in time, seasoned batter Shan Masood is expected to replace him, with Fakhar Zaman also potentially returning to the squad.

“The delay in the announcement is due to uncertainty surrounding young left-handed batter Saim Ayub. The promising player sustained an injury during the recent Test series against South Africa and is currently recovering in London.

He is expected to return to Pakistan in early February, and the PCB is giving him every opportunity to prove his fitness. If Ayub is unable to recover in time, experienced batter Shan Masood is likely to replace him, while Fakhar Zaman may also make a comeback to the team,” the PCB report stated.

Date revealed for Pakistan squad’s announcement

According to the source, the PCB plans to release the squads for the Champions Trophy and the Tri-Nation ODI Series within the first three days of February. The Men in Green, South Africa, and New Zealand will compete in the Tri-Nation Series, which begins in Pakistan on February 8.

“According to sources, the PCB is expected to reveal the squads for both the Tri-Nation ODI Series and the Champions Trophy within the first three days of February. The Tri-Nation Series, featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, begins on February 8 and is seen as a vital preparatory event for the Champions Trophy,” the report added.

The Men in Green squad will include Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. Young players like Abbas Afridi and Aamir Jamal are also being considered for inclusion. Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Hasnain are not expected to make the final roster.

