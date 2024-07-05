Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on July 5, 2024, unveiled the home and away schedule for the 2024-25 international season. The Green Shirts will play three-Test series and the first ODI tri-series in 21 years in preparation for the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home.

Bangladesh will play two Tests at Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September) to kick off the 2024-25 home international season. The international season will conclude with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, scheduled for March 9th.

In between, Pakistan will host England for three Tests in Multan (7-11 October), Karachi (15-19 October), and Rawalpindi (24-28 October), while the West Indies will play two Tests in Karachi (16-20 January) and Multan (24-28 January). In addition, New Zealand and South Africa will play a three-match ODI series in Multan from February 8 to 14.

Bangladesh last played a Test in Pakistan in 2020, while England whitewashed them in 2022. The 2025 series will also be the West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan since November 2006, when Brian Lara led the team against Inzamam-ul-haq’s men. Pakistan last hosted the West Indies for a Test series in October 2016 in the UAE.

Pakistan to tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa in 2024-25 season

Pakistan will first tour Australia for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is from November 4- 18. They will then tour Zimbabwe for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is which will be played from November 24-December 5.

Their big and all-format tour will come from South Africa. Pakistan will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and as many T20Is on the tour of Rainbow Nation from December 10- to January 3, 2025.

SCHEDULE OF PAKISTAN’S HOME INTERNATIONAL MATCHES IN 2024-25:

Bangladesh in Pakistan (Two Tests)

21-25 Aug – First Test, Rawalpindi

30 Aug-3 Sep – Second Test, Karachi

England in Pakistan (Three Tests)

7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan

15-19 Oct – Second Test, Karachi

24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi

West Indies in Pakistan (Two Tests)

16-20 Jan – First Test, Karachi

24-28 Jan – Second Test, Multan

New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan (ODI tri-series)

8 Feb – Pakistan v New Zealand, Multan

10 Feb – New Zealand v South Africa, Multan

12 Feb – Pakistan v South Africa, Multan

14 Feb – Final, Multan

19 Feb- March 9- ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan to Australia (three ODIs, three T20Is)

4 Nov – First ODI, Melbourne

8 Nov – Second ODI, Adelaide

10 Nov – Third ODI, Perth

14 Nov – First T20I, Brisbane

16 Nov – Second T20I, Sydney

18 Nov – Third T20I, Hobart

Pakistan to Zimbabwe (three ODIs, three T20Is)

24 Nov – First ODI, Bulawayo

26 Nov – Second ODI, Bulawayo

28 Nov – Third ODI, Bulawayo

1 Dec – First T20I, Bulawayo

3 Dec – Second T20I, Bulawayo

5 Dec – Third T20I, Bulawayo

Pakistan to South Africa (Three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests)

10 Dec – First T20I, Durban

13 Dec – Second T20I, Centurion

14 Dec – Third T20I, Johannesburg

17 Dec – First ODI, Paarl

19 Dec – Second ODI, Cape Town

22 Dec – Third ODI, Johannesburg

26-30 Dec – First Test, Centurion

3-7 Jan – Second Test, Cape Town

