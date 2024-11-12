There is a real possibility of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 happening without Pakistan as the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has threatened to pull out of the tournament over India’s refusal to come to Pakistan.

According to reports, the Pakistani government is expected to respond by ordering the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to think about completely withdrawing from the competition.

Following an official message from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reaffirming India’s position against visiting Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, the Pakistani government reportedly responded.

A PCB spokesperson stated: “The PCB has received an email from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB has forwarded that email to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance.”

The Champions Trophy tournament is making a comeback after 7 years and India’s refusal to come to Pakistan might lead to ICC hosting the tournament in a hybrid model with Men in Blue’s matches held at different venues.

Pakistan is considering boycotting the ICC Champions Trophy if the tournament is played in a hybrid model

The UAE is been seen as the front-runner if ICC opts for the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. The hybrid option they chose for the Asia Cup 2023, in which India would play all of its matches in Sri Lanka, has apparently been rejected by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister.

Pakistan may controversially withdraw from the coveted Champions Trophy 2025 if the International Cricket Council (ICC) decides to shift the entire tournament outside of Pakistan.

According to Dawn, a PCB source revealed: “In such a case, one of the options the government is mulling is that of asking the PCB to ensure Pakistan doesn’t participate in the Champions Trophy.”

Since Pakistan has already visited India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has stated unequivocally that they will not accept the hybrid option for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Cricket relations between India and Pakistan are still impacted by political tension, as the two countries have not played bilateral series outside of multination competitions since 2013. Furthermore, it has been more than 16 years since India last performed in Pakistan, and they have once again ruled out going back.

For Pakistan, successfully hosting the ICC Champions Trophy is a must as they are hosting an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 World Cup.

Due to long-standing political concerns, PCB is opposed to implementing the hybrid format for India once more, as they have already made nearly all of the plans for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read: Noman Ali Wins The ICC Player Of The Month Award For October 2024