The ongoing work at various stadiums in Pakistan has forced their cricket board to consider if they need to shift one of their upcoming three-match Test series against England outside the country and host that in the United States of Emirates (UAE). The discussion was if they could have the game in Abu Dhabi.

The first game of the three-match series is supposed to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in the second week of October before they move to Karachi. The last game is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi are undergoing major overhauls, as the Rawalpindi Stadium hosted both of Pakistan’s Tests against Bangladesh.

With Pakistan hosting the first ICC event since 1996, they are preparing their main stadiums in the best manner. Lahore isn’t hosting a game until the Champions Trophy in Karachi, which is now expected to see action from the first Test against West Indies in January next year.

Multan and Rawalpindi to host Pakistan’s three-Tests vs England

Among the other options of the venues in Pakistan, the Iqbal Cricket Stadium of Faisalabad will host the Champions Cup from September 12 to 29, and even though it has shown positive signs to be a viable option as the international venue, the stadium hasn’t hosted a red-ball game since 2006 and isn’t currently a likely venue for the Test in the series.

Also, even if the games move to UAE, there are other complications too. Dubai and Sharjah will be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup during that same period when the Test matches were being played. Abu Dhabi is also hosting an Ireland white-ball series against South Africa that ends on October 07, the date when the first Test is stated to begin.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn’t make a settled plan at the start until England’s all-format head coach, Brendon McCullum, pointed out that their selectors wouldn’t be able to pick the squad until they knew the whole scenario of the venues.

“We don’t know (What the final venues). But we can’t pick a team until we know where we’re going to play. It would be nice if, over the next couple of days, we found out.” McCullum expressed at the presser on the eve of the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval. “And then we’ll sit down and make sure we’ve got the right team for the right conditions and the right opposition.”

In response to the concern, the PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, has confirmed that the Test series would happen in Pakistan, with the matches being held in Multan and Rawalpindi. He also assured of the satisfaction that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had with the arrangements.

“The home Test series against England will be held in Multan and Rawalpindi. We are in touch with the England board, and they are satisfied.” Naqvi added.

The veteran also highlighted that the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 would take place only in Pakistan, despite the uncertainty of India’s participation in the competition. There have been doubts over the travel of the Blue Brigade to the other side of the border.

“Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan; we are in touch with the BCCI Secretary. (We are) also in contact with the boards of the teams participating in the Champions Trophy.” The PCB chief shaded light.

Pakistan recently lost their two-match Test series against Bangladesh with a 2-0 margin and will be eying to make a comeback against Ben Stokes’ men in the upcoming series.