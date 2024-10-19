Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials will present detailed updates on preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, when members of all the cricketing boards meet in Dubai from October 18-21. This meeting will also decide the fate of whether Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy or not.

Pakistan has been awarded the right to host the Champions Trophy 2025. However, there remains a question regarding hosting the entire ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the event due to existing tensions between the two nations.

The upcoming meeting is critical for the ICC event, which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will clarify their position on playing in Pakistan. The four-day summit will include a discussion on tournament preparations, among other things.

ICC Meeting To Finalize Venues For Champions Trophy 2025

Officials from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in Multan and will fly to Dubai for the impending meeting. ICC delegations have already visited Pakistan three times and have been happy with the prep.

Despite probable hurdles from the Indian Cricket Board, the Pakistan Cricket Board remains committed to organizing the renowned event in Pakistan. Notably, the PCB had to organize last year’s Asia Cup in a hybrid format due to India’s unwillingness to travel to Pakistan.

According to the suggested schedule, Pakistan will compete in Group A of the Champions Trophy, alongside India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Pakistan, the defending champions, is looking to reclaim their crown. Sarfaraz Ahmed's Men in Green defeated India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

CT 2025 will take place in three main cities: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Lahore will host seven matches, including the summit clash. Karachi will host the opening and one semi-final match. While Rawalpindi will stage five matches, including the other semi-final match of the event.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Urges Team India To Visit Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked India to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. He voiced confidence in the Indian cricket team’s chances of winning in Pakistan, despite the hurdles posed by governmental authorities.

“If you ask the Indian cricket team, they would also suggest playing in Pakistan. Despite they are ready to play, however, those who have the power to allow them don’t grant them permission. The SCO conference could mark a good start for Pakistan-India relations. A lot could improve if Pakistan-India ties are restored.

If you ask the Indian team, I am sure they would also say they want to come and play in Pakistan. Let’s see what the future holds,” Sharif told journalists.

