The few months have been one of the nightmarish periods for Pakistan Cricket across formats, as they have been struggling with the bat and ball in bilateral series and ICC tournaments. Their board has now started to pay attention to the fitness level of their players and wants them to improve it more in the future.

For a long time in history, the fitness level of the players from Pakistan has remained under question. And it has been going on at a constant rate in the present. The fitness trainer and the physiotherapist of the team will conduct another round of fitness Tests on Monday (September 30) in Lahore.

The development has come on the back of their few players not meeting their required benchmarks in the tests that took place earlier this month. The two foreign coaches of the side, Gary Kristen for white-ball games and Jason Gillespie for red-ball have highlighted the importance of his aspect.

Improve fitness or face central contract termination- Pakistan Cricket Board alerts

The two coaches of the Pakistan team have already noted to the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, that no player should be given any benefit as far as fitness levels are concerned, they look to prepare themselves for the upcoming three-match Test series against England at home.

“The players who have central and domestic contracts have been told in clear terms that there will be no compromise on fitness, and they have to meet the benchmarks set by the team’s fitness experts.” The board official has expressed recently.

The fitness tests are aimed towards the assessment of stamina, endurance, the mental strength of the player, and some of the other crucial factors.

The board has delayed the announcement of the list of the players who are eligible for central contracts for the 2024/25 period, which typically runs from one July to another. The declaration of the contracts last year was postponed until September due to the changes in the leadership of the board.

The anticipation is that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reduce the number of players who are going to be awarded the central contracts from the existing list of 27 as the coaches have been paying attention to their performance, along with their behavioral evaluations.

The board officials have also remarked that players who would be found short of meeting the benchmark in the fitness tests earlier this year had been given eight weeks to improve their fitness level, and the tests on September 30 will make the final evaluation in the process.

“Decision-making. Maybe not so great decision-making. You have got the game on, run a ball, eight wickets in hand, and decision-making at that point. That’s the game. That’s international cricket for you. You make mistakes like that; you are going to pay.” Gary Kirstein made the point when they lost the game against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Even during the end of the last year’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India, the team director Mohammad Hafeez and their former captain Misbah-ul-Haq spilled the beans of how the former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Babar Azam had instructed the trainers about not putting pressure on their fitness, allowing them to focus on the performance only.

The Shan Masood-led side will be starting their three-match red-ball series against England after forgetting the stunning defeat against Bangladesh with a 2-0 margin. They will follow it with another two-match Test series trip to South Africa.