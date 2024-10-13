Paras Mhambrey has reportedly okayed Mumbai Indians’ (MI) offer of a bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025. Mhambrey, who has been a part of MI since the IPL’s beginning in 2008, also coached the India Under-19 team in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

During his nearly three-year stint with Team India, the 52-year-old ex-India pacer-turned-coach was praised by many, particularly ace pacer Mohammed Shami, who kept gesturing at him from the field during matches, for the Indian bowlers’ outstanding performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the T20 World Cup in the West Indies in June this year.

Along with Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey’s tenure as India’s bowling coach also ended with a T20 World Cup 2024 tournament win. Since then, as expected, Dravid has joined the Rajasthan Royals, bringing with him Vikram Rathour, the former India batting coach, who has now relocated to Jaipur to continue working under him.

Paras Mhambrey, Dravid’s bowling coach for the Indian squad, appears to have earned a place with an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

As per Cricbuzz, Mhambrey is poised to join the Mumbai Indians, a team with which he previously worked before moving on to roles with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While officials concerned with the development have not spoken, it is confirmed that Mhambrey, 52, who has played two Tests and three ODIs, would join the MI camp for the upcoming season.

The five-time champions also have Lasith Malinga as a bowling coach, and how the workload is divided remains to be seen.

Paras Mhambrey boasts of an impressive coaching CV

The Mumbaikar is a product of England fast bowling legend Frank Tyson’s BCA-Mafatlal bowling plan, which began in 1990. Mhambrey, then captain of Mumbai, assisted England fast bowling legend Frank Tyson at a six-week Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) camp in Bengaluru in 2002.

He went on to have a long 21-year coaching experience in his CV, during which he coached several domestic teams.

Mhambrey began his coaching career as Bengal’s head coach during the 2005-06 season. Under his leadership, Bengal reached their first Ranji Trophy final in 16 seasons, and they returned to the top showdown the following season. He later went on to coach Baroda, Maharashtra, and Vidarbha.

