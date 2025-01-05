Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has targeted India head coach Gautam Gambhir following the team’s 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He stated that it is important for the BCCI to maintain separate coaching staffs for white-ball and red-ball sides.

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under fire for the team’s poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The Rohit Sharma-led team lost a humiliating 3-1 series and was also ousted from the present World Test Championship Cycle.

Many blamed head coach Gautam Gambhir for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 loss. The India Cricket Team’s tactics were questionable, and the team selection wasn’t spectacular during the series.

Team India’s hitters struggled to maintain consistency throughout the series. In the bowling department, it appeared that only Jasprit Bumrah was carrying the squad, since he received little backup during the stages where the team had a chance to grab the lead.

Coaching staff should be separated for white-ball and red-ball teams: Parth Jindal

While India’s performance in the series was disappointing, there was some off-field drama. According to sources, head coach Gautam Gambhir wanted the team to play his way and instructed the players to limit their natural game strategies.

With India overpowered by Australia, Parth Jindal made a bold statement, claiming that nothing was up to par for the team. While criticizing Gautam Gambhir, he stated that the BCCI should separate its coaching staff for the two formats.

“No doubt that Australia has been the better team throughout this series – the Indian team selection, the batting display, and the off-the-field drama have not been up to the mark. Time for the selectors, the Board and the think tank to realise that red ball cricket and white ball cricket and its coaching staff need to be separated,” Jindal posted on X.

Parth Jindal further stated that as the game evolves, young players are focusing on white-ball cricket. He asked the BCCI to discover and develop red-ball talents before congratulating Australia and South Africa on reaching the World Test Championship final.

“The game has evolved and most youngsters are prioritising white ball and hence important to identify and hone red ball players and give them a platform to perform. Congratulations to South Africa and mostly Australia for a deserving place in the WTC finals,” he added.

Team India’s next assignment will be the white-ball series against England at home starting January 22.

