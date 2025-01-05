Virat Kohli was taken to the cleaners by former India cricketer Irfan Pathan after India lost the BGT 2024-25 series to Australia 3-1. Australia won the fifth and final Test in Sydney by 6 wickets, not only regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also eliminating India from the race for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC 2025).

All eyes were on the Indian team’s poor performance especially that of senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma played 5 innings in the series and mustered only 31 runs with the bat, dropping himself from the final Test in Sydney.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli managed 190 runs in 9 innings in BGT 2024-25. This was despite his unbeaten century in the first Test in Perth. He conjured just 90 runs in the remaining four Tests with the bat, leading to him being slammed by Irfan Pathan.

“India don’t need superstar culture”- Irfan Pathan on Virat Kohli being given chances despite regular failures

Irfan Pathan chastised the top Indian batsman, noting his dismal first-innings average. He also mentions Kohli’s declining performances in the post-covid era, claiming that even a teenager can average 25-30 with consistent opportunities.

“In 2024, in the first innings where the game is set up, Virat Kohli averages just 15. If we take out his numbers in the last five years, he doesn’t even average 30. Is this what the Indian team deserves from his senior player? Instead of him, you give regular chances to a youngster, give him time to get prepared, even he can average 25-30. Because we are discussing about the team here not the individuals,” said Pathan on Star Sports.

He also questioned what has stopped Kohli from playing domestic cricket for 12 years. He last played in 2012.

“Tell me one thing. When last did Virat Kohli play domestic cricket, even despite being free (not on national duty), when did it happen?” Irfan asked. “It’s been so long…Even the great Sachin Tendulkar played (domestic cricket) after that (2012). He didn’t have to but still he played because of things like spending time on the wicket, fielding for four days, bat again in the second innings,” he added.

Kohli has played 39 Tests since 2024 and amassed 2028 runs, including only three centuries, for an average of 30.72.

“We are talking about the team here”- Irfan Pathan says Virat Kohli not being degraded

He stated that nothing can diminish Kohli’s contributions to the country and the mountain of runs he has accumulated, which includes 81 international hundreds. However, his inability to sort himself out and his repeated dismissal in Test cricket is inexcusable.

“We are talking about the team here, not individuals. When we are talking about Virat Kohli, we are not degrading him…He has done remarkable things for India, performed a lot of times. But you are getting out committing the same mistake again and again…the technical mistake that Sunny (Gavaskar) sir also mentioned. You are not trying to improve that.

Sunny sir is right here (in Australia). How much time does it take to reach out and ask him ‘sir, what can I do (to correct myself). Improving mistakes requires hard work, which isn’t showing (in Kohli’s case),” Pathan added.

