The Indian wicket-keeper and left-handed opening batter of the side, Parthiv Patel, has given his view on the run-out dismissal of the third wicket between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal as it ended a 102-run stand for the third wicket to put the touring side under a bit of pressure going into the last half-an-hour in the contest.

Parthiv Patel looked back at how the Indian side was doing well against the new ball as the pair was collecting those runs quite easily with full control to get the runs in their favor. Jaiswal, by then, had started to grow in confidence in smashing the big scores.

“The game India was playing and the way they started the session and batting was going on, they were in full control till that last 25-30 mins before the end of the day. Whether it’s the speed or flow of the runs, everything was in India’s favor.” The former Indian batter expressed during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Parthiv Patel gives fault on Yashasvi Jaiswal for run-out dismissal

He also shed light on how Virat Kohli was batting so smoothly and leaving the deliveries outside the off-stump, which was a great example of his patience in the fixture.

“There was a question on Virat Kohli regarding outside the off stump balls, but he was answering those in a great manner. He was leaving those deliveries and showing patience. He was forcing Australia to bowl at his strong zone while Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting in his natural style, but unfortunately, the run-out took place, and the game changed.” Parthiv Patel recalled how the stand was taking India ahead in the game, as both of the batters were bossing the Australian bowlers.

The fundamental rules of the game address that if the ball has gone behind the striker after hitting, then the non-striker could be making the decision on whether to run or not, while if the ball has gone in the front side, then it’s up to the striker to make the call.

Parthiv Patel felt that Kohli perhaps didn’t expect Jaiswal to go for the single, while the latter went for the run as soon as he connected.

“In that case, it’s right in the fundamental cricketing sense that if the ball has gone behind, then it’s up to the non-striker to judge, but it was undoubtedly the call from Jaiswal. But the mid-on was quite up in the ring, and Kohli could see it. So, I don’t think Virat expected that Jaiswal would connect and run for the single.” The Gujarat batter pointed out.

“In my feeling, Jaiswal was a little bit quick to respond, which was unnecessary then. It was one of those calls where even if Kohli ran, he could have been dismissed at the striker’s end. Depending on the situation and the way the game was flowing, there was no need to take that single.” The veteran explained.

Parthiv Patel also felt that having negotiated the new ball brilliantly, and with the runs coming easily, the bottom line would say that there was no requirement for the run at that point.

“Boundaries were coming comfortably, and we always say that in Test cricket, if you try to snatch a run, you should not lose a wicket there, especially when you are set, you have negotiated the new ball pretty well, and your partner, a world-class batter, was coming back in terms of form. It’s easy for us to dissect it now, but truth be told, there was no need for that single.” Parthiv Patel concluded.