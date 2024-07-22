Australian captain Pat Cummins has informed his wish to be ready for the upcoming home Test season, where all eyes will be on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, later this year. He also mentioned that keeping in mind those five Tests he decided to skip the upcoming white-ball trips to England and Scotland.

In a bid to regain the trophy back, Australia will need to win the five-match Test series, which is set to begin on November 23. The Aussies are yet to win a Test series against the Indian team since they got back the trophy in 2014-15.

Last time during India’s tour to that country, the home side started perfectly with a huge win in the opening day-night Test at Adelaide Oval, before the tourists made a comeback in the series, with two victories in Melbourne and Brisbane besides the drawn result in Sydney.

‘It feels like there’s been about ten major events in…’- Pat Cummins

With the end of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, Pat Cummins signed a deal in the Major League Cricket (MLC), after which he will have a nice seven to eight weeks off to be physically and mentally ready for the home Test series.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the Test captain of Australia how he has mapped a window to provide his body a vital rest before the start of the home season.

‘That window has always been earmarked as a time to really give my body a rest and do close to a full pre-season. I should get six or eight weeks off bowling and then build up again. Once this MLC opportunity came up and we mapped out the plan, it didn’t really change much.’ Pat Cummins expressed during the interview.

He also narrated how being in the gym and running for about six to eight weeks would help him in getting more strength in the body as he would look forward to the India series.

‘I’ll get home, I’ll have a good six or eight weeks off bowling where I’ll get in the gym every day, do some running, and get some strength back into my body.’ The World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins observed. ‘And then we’ve got a big Test match series [against India] for our home summer, so that’ll be the focus.’

Since the start of this year, the 31-year-old has been on the road, being in India for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), moving to the Caribbean for the ICC 20-over event, and then linking up with the San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC 2024.

The veteran believes that with the increment of so much cricket in a year these days, it’s high time for the players to select the right series and prioritize them for that one to fully flow.

‘Everyone’s a little bit more realistic about the schedules nowadays. We spend ten-plus months of the year away on the road, so some tours probably carry a little bit more importance than others.’ Pat Cummins stated.

‘For the guys that play all three formats, you’re always trying to make sure you’re peaking for those major events – and it feels like there’s been about ten major events in the last 18 months, so I haven’t really taken much time to reinvest back in my body.’ The New South Wales-born concluded.

Australia faced a shocking Super 8 exit from the T20 World Cup, after defeats at the hands of India and surprisingly Afghanistan.