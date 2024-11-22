Australia bowling unit Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon scripted history on day one of the first Test against India in Perth. The match began on November 22 and saw India captain Jasprit Bumrah winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

However, India was soon bundled out for 150 runs as Nitish Reddy (41), Rishabh Pant (37) and KL Rahul (26) were the only notable scorers. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood picked four wickets, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Micthell Marsh took 2 wickets apiece.

Things were not easy for Australian batters as well, as Jasprit Bumrah ran riot with figures of 4/17. This included the wicket of Steve Smith for a golden duck. Australia found themselves 67/7 at the end of day one.

Pat Cummins-Starc-Hazlewood-Lyon Become First Quartet to take 500 wickets in Tests together

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon achieved the rare feat of taking 500 wickets in Tests combined. They achieved the feat as the Australian pacers were spot-on with the ball as they wreaked havoc across the Indian batting lineup.

Pat Cummins has 130 wickets from 500, while Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc both have 124. Nathan Lyon, an off-spinner, has taken 22 wickets while playing alongside the three frontline pacers. With the way things are going, the wicket tally is only anticipated to rise.

They are followed by England’s James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali. They took 415 scalps while playing together in the game’s longest format. However, the total will not rise because Stokes is the only active player in international cricket right now.

Josh Hazlewood was the Australia National Cricket Team’s first-innings bowler of choice. He took four wickets and removed prominent names like Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Harshit Rana.

Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, dismissed both Indian openers. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck and KL Rahul for 27 runs. Skipper Pat Cummins also claimed two scalps, removing two of India’s greatest batsmen, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Mitchell Marsh also picked two wickets for Australia.

