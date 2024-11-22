The top-order batter of India, Cheteshwar Pujara, has issued a stern warning regarding Virat Kohli to the home Australia side for the opening Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The number three batter of the touring side was one of the reasons behind them winning the last two away red-ball series down under during the 2018/19 and 2020/21 summer.

Cheteshwar Pujara, coming at the number three position, in the batting order, faced over 1200 deliveries in the first of those two series victories, while during the second one, the right-handed batter faced over 900 balls. This time around, Pujara is sharing his thoughts with the spectators through the microphone.

The Saurashtra batter has reckoned that the touring side would be heavily shouldered by contribution from Virat Kohli in the five-match series. The veteran felt that their records of Kohli would help him to get better of the home attack.

Cheteshwar Pujara supports Virat Kohli to make superb comeback in BGT 2024-25

The former Indian red-ball captain has smashed 1352 runs in 25 innings down under at an average of over 54 with the help of six centuries at the best score of 169. He enters this series on the back of a very poor ongoing year 2024 in the longest format, with an average of little above 22, shouldering on just one half-century.

Also Read: Tenure Of Gautam Gambhir To be Shorter Than Greg Chappell? Renowned Commentators Take A Savage Dig

“There is a lot of expectation of him. The number of matches he’s playing and the athlete Virat is, he doesn’t get enough breaks in between. That is why sometimes when you’re not getting enough breaks, your body and confidence go down a bit. That’s normal.” Cheteshwar Pujara addressed during the recent Star Sports Press Room.

In the last five years, only two centuries in the longest format have come off the blade of Kohli, and that’s not a good sign. He managed just 93 runs in six innings against the Kiwis at an average of 15.50 with the help of one solitary half-century.

Cheteshwar Pujara reckoned that the favorable conditions along with the break would help the Delhi-born get better. He also expressed how the leader in Kohli would drive him forward with the bat.

“He has got some break. He’s at a place where he likes to compete. If someone is having a go at him, he would like to give it back to the bowlers — that’s how he started his journey. He has set high standards for himself. He has that awareness. He has been a leader and is probably the best in the circuit. He’s aware of what’s expected of him and how many runs he has to make.” He remarked.

Virat Kohli was the fourth-highest run-getter of the BGT 2018-19, with his only century coming at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Pujara, in the same series, nailed over 500 runs and worked as someone who would tire out the Aussie bowlers.

“I’m confident that once he gets going, he needs to spend some time in the game. He’s capable of doing all things. Always leading from the front, it’s about getting a 50-60-70. If he gets a hundred, then he will have a great series ahead.” Cheteshwar Pujara shed light.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Betrayed As Cheteshwar Pujara Picks This Batter For No. 3 In Perth Test Of BGT 2024-25

“In every match, he is motivated, whatever the format. He has worked on it. It’s about getting that start and spending time at the crease.” He concluded.

Kohli didn’t enjoy a great time in the first innings of the Test, getting out for five. He was plugging too much on the front foot and finally was undone by the short ball.