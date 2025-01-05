Since India’s six-wicket feat in the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), there have been a few rumors about Virat Kohli potentially retiring from the longest format of the game. But Pat Cummins felt it would be really sad if this series ends up being his last tour down under.

According to Pat Cummins, Kohli has been a great competitor over the years, who makes the game lively all the time. But, the issues of the veteran batter outside the off-stump have been a major problem for the batter, and the opponent bowlers have exposed him a lot in that channel. Virat ends the BGT 2024-25 with the help of 190 runs in eight innings at an average of 23.75, thanks to the best score of unbeaten 100 runs.

“It’s always been a wonderful contest. More than just the runs that he scored, he brings a bit of theatre to the game, which is sometimes good, and sometimes it can rile you up as an opposition, which I’m sure is part of his plans.” The Test captain of the Australian side expressed at the end of their six-wicket victory during the fifth Test.

Pat Cummins surprised at India’s decision to drop Rohit Sharma for 5th SCG Test

Pat Cummins has shared a great rivalry with the former Indian captain, who has been dismissed five times against the bowler in the longest format of the game, giving away 136 runs in 356 deliveries at an average of 38.2 and a strike rate of 27.2.

“Enjoyed playing with him. You know, he’s been one of the star batters for the last decade or so. You know, if you get his wicket it goes a long way to winning a game, so yeah, it will be sad if it’s his last series.” The New South Wales batter explained that the absence of the premier pacer of the touring side in the series, Jasprit Bumrah, helped them on the last day in their chase of 162 runs.

The Ahmedabad-born finished the series as the leading wicket-taker with the help of 32 wickets in nine innings at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37 with the help of two four-wicket and three five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/76 in an innings.

The reports leading up to the fifth Test of the series were around the speculation of the regular Test captain, Rohit Sharma, and how his poor form led him to be dropped for the series decider. Even though it’s an internal matter to the Indian side, Pat Cummins was a tad surprised, with the decision of the Nagpur-born to drop himself from the playing eleven.

“Every time he (Bumrah) bowled, he seemed to have an impact and took some key wickets. So yeah, no doubt that (his absence) helped our chase a little bit.” The Sydney-born explained.

“I think you’re always surprised when the captain kind of doesn’t play. And you know, same with Ashwin retiring, but honestly, it doesn’t affect us at all. I think you’re always surprised when the captain kind of doesn’t play. And you know, same with Ashwin retiring, but honestly, it doesn’t affect us at all.” Pat Cummins shed light.

The veteran pace bowler of the side termed the series win against India as huge for the context, given how the blue brigade won the last two away series.

“No, it’s a huge win in the context of this series. It’s as big a series as you get to play at home. It felt like it was kind of see-sawing throughout the whole series. So to finish it 3-1 to hold the trophy is an amazing feeling.” Pat Cummins spilled the beans.