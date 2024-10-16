Pat Cummins, Australia Test and ODI captain has hinted that he might miss the Test tour of Sri Lanka next year. Australia is scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in late January and early February. This series could be critical to Australia’s qualification for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2025.

Australia will play a five-match Test series against India at home before heading to Sri Lanka. These Test matches are of utmost importance to Australia and the outcome of WTC 2025.

Not the end of the world: Pat Cummins

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child next year and the potential date of birth might collide with the Australian tour of Sri Lanka.

Pat Cummins indicated that he wants to spend more time at home with his family, which he missed following the birth of his first kid.

Pat Cummins, who recently inked a three-year agreement with Prime Video, is expecting his second kid with his wife Becky in late January or early February. Cummins stated that he intended to emphasize family at that period, saying that family obligations would be a priority.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a factor. We haven’t worked out exactly what that looks like – it’s pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely. I missed a big chunk [of son Albie’s early days] last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time around,” Cummins told theage.com.au.

Pat Cummins also stated that he must balance cricket and his personal life and that players should not have to put their lives on hold for cricket. The right-arm bowler stated that cricket isn’t everything and that family should take precedence when necessary.

“Within reason, no one is ever going to bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first. We’re playing cricket, it’s not the end of the world, so we want people to have long, successful careers for Australia, and you can’t just ask them to put their life on hold to go tour the world and forget about everything else. We’re pretty open when it comes to family,” Cummins stated.

This is not the first time Pat Cummins has missed Test cricket for personal reasons. He missed last year’s India trip after two Tests to care for his mother in her dying days.

He has always regretted not spending enough time with his wife Becky and son Albie since his birth in 2021. Cummins was compelled to fly to the UAE for that year’s Twenty20 World Cup just four days after Albie was born due to biosecurity concerns.

