Australia captain Pat Cummins has stated that the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) big auction will not distract his team from the first of the much-anticipated five-Test series against India at home.

The BGT 2024-25 series opener in Perth coincides with the IPL auction, which will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. The broadcasters have ensured that the two big-ticket events do not overlap, with the opening day of the IPL auction beginning after the third day of play in Perth.

Cummins is one of five players retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the IPL 2025 season. The 2016 IPL champions also signed Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Don’t Think It’ll Be A Distraction – Pat Cummins on IPL 2025 mega auction



However, Australia will be missing assistant coach Daniel Vettori, who was granted permission to leave the Perth Test to attend the auction with SunRisers Hyderabad.

During the press conference, Pat Cummins was asked if the IPL auction was a distraction from the BGT season premiere. Cummins stated that most players are familiar with the auction procedure and will manage it as part of their routine, not allowing it to detract from their preparations.

Cummins supported Australia’s decision to allow Vettori to enter the auction and stated that his players will concentrate on the task at hand in the Perth Test.

“Yeah, I think he is there in the auction. I don’t think so (it will be a distraction). Dan has flown over there, but he has been here for the whole prep. Done all the meetings, done all the chats, watching it. We came to know that anyway.

So, for the players, I don’t think so. Most of these guys have been there in the auctions before. They know they can’t really do anything. You are a sitting duck and seeing whether you get selected or not. It doesn’t… doesn’t make a difference to how we go about the first two days. It is not a distraction as far as I can see it,” Cummins told the press in Perth on the eve of the first Test.

Pat Cummins and Travis Head were the only two Australian players who were retained on the deadline day.

List of Australian Players in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Mitchell Starc (Rs 2 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 2 crore), David Warner (Rs 2 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 2 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 2 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 2 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs 2 crore), Tim David (Rs 2 crore), Spencer Johnson (Rs 2 crore), Steve Smith (Rs 2 crore), Sean Abbott (Rs 2 crore).

Jason Behrendorff (Rs 1.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (Rs 1.5 crore), Daniel Sams (Rs 1.5 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 1.5 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 1.25 crore), Lance Morris (Rs 1.25 crore), Ashton Agar (Rs 1.25 crore), Alex Carey (Rs 1 crore), Ashton Turner (Rs 1 crore), Chris Green (Rs 1 crore)

Ben McDermott (Rs 0.75 crore), Josh Philippe (Rs 0.75 crore), Tanveer Sangha (Rs 0.75 crore), Matthew Short (Rs 0.75 crore), Xavier Bartlett (Rs 0.75 crore), Cooper Connolly (Rs 0.75 crore), William Sutherland (Rs 0.75 crore), Ben Dwarshuis (Rs 0.75 crore), Hilton Cartwright (Rs 0.75 crore), Michael Neser (Rs 0.75 crore), Andrew Tye (Rs 0.75 crore), Joshua Brown (Rs 0.3 crore), Oliver Davies (Rs 0.3 crore).

