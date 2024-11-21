The former top-order batter of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suresh Raina, has been excited about the upcoming mega auction of the 2025 season of the event, which is going to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. One of the big names considered for a potential bank robbery in the bidding war is expected to be Rishabh Pant.

The wicket-keeper batter wasn’t retained by his former franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC), and can be a valuable member in the future for his keeping, captaincy skill, and the ability to be one of the superb middle-order batters. The left-handed batter smashed 446 runs in the previous edition of the IPL with a strike rate of 155.40 thanks to his three half-centuries.

“We should look at this as an opportunity. If you see the Australian players, they are getting paid (big money). Then why not our players!!” Suresh Raina expressed in a recent interview with Times of India (TOI).

In the last mini-auction, the left-arm fast bowler of the Australian side, Mitchell Starc, became the most expensive player in the history of the league, going for a price of INR 24.75 crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But Raina predicted the price of Pant in the bidding war.

“He is a captain, gun player, gun wicket-keeper. If you look at his brand value, he is good for endorsement. So, he should get (the money) as well, INR 25 or 30 (crore), whatever he deserves.” Suresh Raina added in the interaction.

Suresh Raina makes a stunning claim on this team probably buying Rishabh Pant for IPL 2025

Apart from the poster-boy of Indian cricket, two other notable players to make their appearance in the mega auction are the middle order batter Shreyas Iyer, who has one IPL title with the KKR franchise in the last season in his CV, and the opening batter KL Rahul.

“Rishabh has that attitude to win a cup anywhere. He tried in Delhi and worked very hard there. The same goes with Shreyas Iyer (not retained by KKR), same goes with KL Rahul (not retained by Lucknow Super Giants) because right now, it’s not just about buying players.” The former premier all-rounder of the Indian team reckoned.

“Teams are also looking for a captain. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi, Lucknow. So, four teams are such that they are looking for an Indian captain.” Suresh Raina shed light on the discussion.

Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions of the league, will be eager to make a balanced side for the new season. They have retained their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the premier spin all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, the middle order batter Shivam Dube, the slinger from Sri Lanka, Matheesha Pathirana, and the former captain, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player.

Suresh Raina pointed out that CSK will be inching to build their side, and if they target one player for INR 25-30 crores, then they can max go for 18 players, which is the least required.

“CSK has to make a team, and they have INR 55 crore left with them (after spending INR 65 crore to retain five players), and if they buy one player for INR 25-30 crore, then they have to make a squad of 18 players (at least).” The Uttar Pradesh-born explained.

“Punjab has the money (of INR 110.50 crore), Delhi has the RTM (Right-to-Match card). I won’t surprised if he (Pant) goes to RCB (INR 83 crore purse left) because they are also looking for a captain.” Suresh Raina concluded.