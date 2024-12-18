Pat Cummins, captain of the Australia National Cricket Team, has broken his silence about the fitness of teammate Travis Head after the end of the third Test against India in Brisbane, which ended in a draw on December 18, 2024.

Travis Head reportedly injured his groin on Day 5 of the third Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. The hitter appeared to be in agony and was spotted hobbling while walking, prompting speculation about his readiness for the series’ next game.

Travis Head missing the following game would have been a significant setback to the Australia National Cricket Team, especially given his efforts in the series. In three games, the hitter has scored two hundreds and one fifty.

He’s fine: Pat Cummins on Travis Head’s injury

He slammed a magnificent century in Adelaide, helping Australia win by 10 wickets, and then followed it up with innings of 152 runs in Gabba, which helped Australia post a total of 445 runs.

Meanwhile, Cummins confirmed that the batter is fine and will be available for the next match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Trav, he’ll be fine. It’s a bit of a tight quad, he’ll be fine for Melbourne,” Pat Cummins told reporters.

Even Travis Head confirmed that he just had some soreness in his groin in the morning and he will play in the fourth Test in MCG.

He’ll miss the series: Pat Cummins on Josh Hazlewood

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has stated that fast bowler Josh Hazlewood would miss the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series owing to a calf injury. Hazlewood injured his right calf during Australia’s warm-up on Tuesday morning. He bowled one over in the first session of Day 4 before leaving with calf tightness.

The 33-year-old pacer subsequently underwent scans to determine the seriousness of his injuries. Medical scans later revealed that he had strained his right calf, forcing the pacemaker to miss the remainder of the series.

“In terms of Joshie (Hazlewood), yes, obviously not ideal. He’ll miss the series. Yeah, take a few weeks to recover and then build up again from there. So not sure exactly when that looks like, but it’ll be at least this series,” said Cummins to ABC Sport.

Hazlewood arrived late on the field at the start of Day 4 play on Tuesday and appeared to struggle at first, seldom topping 131 kph. After that, he was observed having a lengthy conversation with Cummins, Steven Smith, and physio Nick Jones before departing the field.

