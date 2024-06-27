Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, England qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), as the former member of the team, Paul Collingwood feels that England could go in the game with four spinning options.

The track at the Providence Stadium in Guyana has helped the spinners a lot, being a very dry and slow surface, and the struggle of the batters against the spinners could be another reason why they could think of having the plan. Their three spinners- Adil Rashid, off-spinner Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, and the left-arm spinner Tom Hartley could be a part of the game.

The struggle of Virat Kohli against Moeen is a huge one, while they can turn to the likes of Will Jacks, who could come and bat at number three and also give a few overs with the ball.

‘Adil Rashid is a golden nugget for the England cricket team’- Paul Collingwood

The former England coach, Paul Collingwood, speaking in the ‘star sports’ press room, feels that England should select a team based on the conditions and if that means dropping a fast bowler and going with a spinner, then it should be the case for them.

‘I think Adil Rashid, the way that he is bowling at the moment, we just have to wait and see what the conditions are like.’ The former England batter Paul Collingwood expressed to ‘Star Sports’. ‘There’s a chance that England could actually go with four spinners themselves.’

The likes of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone are all-rounders, and that offers the team exposure of not being thin in their batting department, but being also powerful in their bowling department.

‘Obviously, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, who is actually an all-rounder who can bowl leg-spin and off-spin. And you never know, if the wickets are so dry, you can go with Will Jacks as well.’ The 48-year-old Paul Collingwood remarked on the same show.

In this tournament, England didn’t have a great time in the group stage of the competition, where they had a washout game against Scotland, being losing the game to Australia, while they dominated against Oman and Namibia.

Once they reached the ‘super eight’ stage of the tournament, they blew away the West Indies side in the first of the round, while before losing the second game of the round against South Africa, while finishing it off with a win over the US.

The leg-spinner of the side, Adil Rashid has the skill of applying the breaks in the game in the run-rate besides picking up wickets at regular intervals. In seven T20Is, he has collected nine wickets against India at an economy of under seven.

‘I think Adil Rashid is on top of his game and this is the beauty of the World Cup. He is a golden nugget for the England cricket team.’ The Durham-born Paul Collingwood reflected. ‘When he comes on naturally in the sixth over, I think the one thing about Rashid is, his wrong’un seem to be so difficult to pick. And he’s got real good deception. Now in T20 cricket, deception is key.’

There are a few scares of rain interrupting the game, and in case the game gets washed out, then India will qualify for the final, being the top side in the group ranks of the competition.