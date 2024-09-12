The excellence of Virat Kohli has taken him to a new level in modern cricket, as he has renowned himself across formats around the world. The former players, fans, the young players- all of them just admire the passion of the Delhi-born and the aura he carries around him.

Whenever the team is under pressure, Virat Kohli will stand tall and follow the basics to carry them out of trouble in numerous situations. The recent one was the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados against South Africa when the Blue Brigade was struggling at 34/3.

Kohli stood tall and smashed a 76-run knock in 59 deliveries with a strike rate of 128.81, shouldering on six boundaries and a couple of sixes to carry the team to a decent score of 176/7, which proved to be seven runs more to gain their second title of the format.

Watch: Gautam Gambhir addresses Virat Kohli as ‘Shahenshah’ of cricket .

Even in last year’s ODI World Cup 2023 at home, when India was unbeaten throughout the group stage before losing the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli was the leading run-getter with 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 with a strike rate of over 90, shouldering on three centuries and six fifties with a best score of 117.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan To Play 2nd Round Of Duleep Trophy 2024; KL Rahul Set For India Comeback

During the semifinal of the tournament, he also went past the ‘Master Bluster’ Sachin Tendulkar to celebrate 50 centuries in the format, the most currently, as Virat Kohli stands at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers in the 50-over format with 13906 runs in 295 matches at an average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 93.54.

On the sidelines during the final of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the current head coach of the Blue Brigade, Gautam Gambhir, was asked to call the ‘Shahenshah of Cricket’, to which the former opening batter of the national side named ‘Virat Kohli’ after thinking for a decent amount of time.

When it comes to scoring runs in the longest format of the game, the 35-year-old is the fourth leading run-getter in the red-ball games with 8848 runs in 191 innings at an average of 49.15 and a strike rate of 55.56 with the help of 29 centuries and 30 half-centuries thanks to the best score of unbeaten 254 runs.

With the end of the T20 World Cup 2024, the veteran also decided to announce his retirement from the shortest format of the game, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with 4145 runs in 117 innings at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04 with the help of 38 half-centuries and one fifty with a best score of unbeaten 122 runs.

Gautam Gambhir said – “Virat Kohli is the ‘Shahenshah’ of Cricket”. pic.twitter.com/PXHVYO5XxC — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 11, 2024

Also Read: Moeen Ali Asked By ECB To Work With England Lions And U19s As Coach

Virat Kohli always finds himself in a destructive mode when it comes to the World Cups, as he is the second highest run-getter of the tournaments with 1795 runs in 37 innings at an average of 59.83 with a strike rate of 88.20 thanks to his 12 half-centuries and five centuries with a best score of 117.

With Gambhir mentioning the name of the Delhi-born, it indicates that both of them have forgotten the past incidents between them and look to work together in the future as they take on Bangladesh now in the two-match Test series at home, but the acid Test for both of them will be the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under.