The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy trophy trip in Skardu, Murree, and Muzaffarabad—all of which are located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)—has been canceled by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The PCB had decided to hold the 2025 Champions Trophy in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Earlier last month, the trophy was supposed to be unveiled in Lahore, but the ceremony was postponed. ICC officials transported the trophy from Dubai to Islamabad on Thursday.

Notably, from November 16 to 24, the PCB announced a Champions Trophy trophy tour across the country. The PCB planned the trophy tour in anticipation of the eight-team competition, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in February and March of 2025.

“Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November,” PCB posted on X.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1857076439289393454?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1857076439289393454%7Ctwgr%5Ed756ca8c2fb804e0e85bfab856a2478b8dbe6c69%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fzeenews.india.com%2Fcricket%2Fbig-icc-snub-for-pakistan-over-champions-trophy-tour-in-pok-territory-reports-2820650.html

PCB asked to cancel the Champions Trophy tour after including PoK cities as BCCI objected

The original plan was for the ICC Champions Trophy trophy trip to begin in Islamabad on November 16 and end on November 24. The trophy was supposed to arrive in Pakistan on November 14.

However, according to the Times of India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) strongly objected to the PCB’s plan to include towns in PoK in the Champions Trophy 2025 tour. As a result, the ICC requested that the PCB call off the trophy tour in the three contested cities of PoK- Skardu, Murree, and Muzaffarabad.

The PCB must now revise its plans, though, as the ICC has canceled the tour to the PoK territories.

https://twitter.com/timesofindia/status/1857376663669194878

The decision comes as the PCB is now faced with the difficulty of locating other locations since they had wanted to display the trophy across important travel routes in Pakistan.

Plans to transport the trophy to the cities of Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, which were supposed to host the tournament matches, have also been rethought because of the persistent haze in these regions.

Regarding India’s involvement in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, there are still unanswered questions. Though the ICC has not officially announced any such arrangement, reports indicate that due to security and political issues, India may play their matches in a neutral location like the UAE or Sri Lanka.

The competition would begin with a 100-day countdown, with the ICC originally scheduled to reveal the tournament schedule on November 11. However, the itinerary release has been delayed due to India’s refusal to confirm travel intentions to Pakistan.

