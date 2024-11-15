The drama is getting intense for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from the third week of February, and the second week of March. However, there is no confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the schedule of the event.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) via the ICC that they have refused their visit to the neighboring country, because of security reasons. The latter has replied to know the blueprint of the security issues for the global competition.

The Blue Brigade has not made their trip to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, while the last bilateral series between these two sides came in 2012, while the constant meetings between these two sides take place only during the ICC tournaments.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Dissects Rohit Sharma Potentially Missing Perth Test Of BGT 2024-25

Later, the chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of the country, made a stern warning to both the BCCI and the ICC regarding their potential; decision to omit themselves from the upcoming tournament in case any portion of the event gets shifted out of their country, and they were asked to take part in the hybrid model just like the Asia Cup 2023.

Basit Ali rates the India vs Pakistan clash as the top encounter in the game

The former middle-order batter of the current runners-up of the Champions Trophy, Basit Ali, feels that the hybrid model is the only possible way to keep both India and Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“If cricket is to continue and the hybrid model is to be maintained, place Pakistan in one pool and India in the other. But neither the ICC nor the broadcasters will be happy with this because this is an opportunity to make money.” Ali claimed in the video shared on his YouTube channel.

The fans have made a new rivalry between India and Australia while keeping the mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan in the second position. The Karachi-born has called those fans ‘fools’ as he felt that for the game to survive, there is a huge importance for the India vs Pakistan games.

“Duniya bewakoof hai. The world is foolish (Duniya bewakoof hai) to say that The Ashes is amazing or that the India-Australia series is amazing; it’s not like that. As long as cricket is being played and Pakistan-India matches are happening, there will be money; otherwise, there won’t be.” Basit Ali shed light on the matter.

Naqvi has noted that the BCCI should show a great gesture towards them by coming into their country for the upcoming CT 2025, because of them going to India during last year’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Retire After BGT 2024? Michael Clarke Reveals

The Pakistan Cricket Board has developed three of its grounds, the Karachi Stadium in Karachi, the Rawalpindi Stadium, and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the tournament. The latest one has been drafted, for India to play all of their games so that they won’t have to travel around the country.

However, the BCCI is not ready to accept any such stance. The ball is now in the court of the ICC, which will be eager to make a smooth process of the tournament to satisfy the broadcasters and the stakeholders. There are just around 90 days left for the event, and a final verdict is expected to come in the next five to seven days.