PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has urged the ICC to release the schedule of Champions Trophy 2025 at the earliest as it wants to begin preparations for logistics. The Pakistan board also wants the ICC to be quick in decision-making to pressure the BCCI to ensure India travels for the event.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be played in February-March in Pakistan. This will be the first ICC event to be hosted by Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup.

The proposed schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy places Pakistan in Group A with India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Group B includes England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan. The BCCI is waiting for Indian government deliberations before confirming their participation in matches hosted in Pakistan.

The tournament is scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9, with a reserve day on March 10. The matches will be held in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Lahore will host seven matches, including the final, while Karachi’s National Stadium will host the opener and one semi-final, for a total of three matches. Rawalpindi is scheduled to host five matches, including the other semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled for March 5 and 6 in Karachi and Rawalpindi, respectively, with the final set to take place in Lahore on March 9.

PCB issues ultimatum to ICC for Champions Trophy 2025 schedule release

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) clarify the dates of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to ensure appropriate and uninterrupted logistical planning for the tournament.

The PCB has pressed the ICC to finalize the tournament calendar to avoid a logistical issue later. The International Cricket Council is expected to make a final decision on the Champions Trophy schedule by the end of October.

According to Cricket Pakistan, provisional bookings have been made based on the suggested timetable, and the PCB will confirm them once the official schedule is established.

According to rumors, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and ICC’s newly elected chairman Jay Shah will meet at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final in Dubai next month. Both are expected to discuss India’s participation in the Champions Trophy.

A group from the International Cricket Council recently visited Pakistan to inspect the tournament stadiums. The delegation was pleased with all of the preparations. While the International Cricket Council and all other teams have confirmed their participation, India is the only country that has yet to affirm.

Proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

February 19: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Karachi

February 20: Bangladesh vs India – Lahore

February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa – Karachi

February 22: Australia vs England – Lahore

February 23: New Zealand vs India – Lahore

February 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Rawalpindi

February 25: Afghanistan vs England – Lahore

February 26: Australia vs South Africa – Rawalpindi

February 27: Bangladesh vs New Zealand – Lahore

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia – Rawalpindi

March 1: Pakistan vs India – Lahore

March 2: South Africa vs England – Rawalpindi

March 5 Semi-final: TBC vs TBC – Karachi

March 6 Semi-final: TBC vs TBC – Rawalpindi

March 9 Final: TBC vs TBC – Lahore

