Virat Kohli’s much-anticipated return to domestic cricket after 12 years did not go as planned, as he scored only six runs for Delhi against Railways in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy. The Arun Jaitley Stadium had seen an incredible attendance, with many waiting up since the early hours to see the Indian batting legend in action.

However, their jubilation was short-lived as Kohli was clean-bowled by bowler Himanshu Sangwan, leaving the full bleachers dumbfounded.

The dismissal not only demoralized the crowd but also resulted in a major evacuation from the stadium, with many spectators fleeing even before Kohli entered the pavilion.

This is so embarrassing for Virat Kohli. champu PR can talk about the lines outside stadiums and how he eats Chilli Paneer. But they won’t solve his technical issues pic.twitter.com/hAE32IHsBs — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) January 31, 2025

Virat Kohli fans abuse any random Himanshu Sangwan on social media after Delhi batter’s dismissal

However, the reaction on social media to Kohli’s ejection was negative, with irate fans flooding Instagram with insults directed at Himanshu Sangwan. However, the backlash was misdirected.

Because the Railways pacer had kept his Instagram account secret prior to the match, enraged supporters directed their attention to an unconnected guy with the same name. The unsuspecting individual, who had no link to cricket, was subjected to constant trolling.

Chokli fans Started abusing any random himanshu sangwan 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uKgIkSkIzF — 𝑨𝑩𝕏𝑫 (@abxdalt) January 31, 2025

Virat Kohli's fans are abusing someone else, Himanshu Sangwan. Virat himself doesn't know how to perform and people abuse the bowlers. Poor bowler and this guy. pic.twitter.com/Q5AlxwaMKA — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) January 31, 2025

Koi aur Himanshu Sangwan gaali kha raha hai 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xSh4qPTQRD — Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) January 31, 2025

Kohli fans kisi aur himanshu sangwan ko gaali de rahe insta par😭 https://t.co/QbYKtfXoOE pic.twitter.com/PRz7rL757c — Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) January 31, 2025

One Himanshu Sangwan asks Virat Kohli fans to ease up

Amid the chaos, he was eventually forced to post a clarification on his Instagram story, making it clear that he was not the bowler who dismissed Kohli.

Virat Kohli fan following

Virat Kohli is easily the most popular cricketer in the world right now. The 36-year-old veteran has a devoted following not only in India but throughout the world. It was evident in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways, as fans flocked in large numbers to see their favorite batsman bat.

While some students skipped lectures, others took time off from work to attend the Arun Jaitley Stadium event. Unfortunately, Kohli failed to make a meaningful impression in this innings and was removed cheaply.

This was Kohli’s first Ranji Trophy match in over 12 years. The 36-year-old veteran entered this match with fairly mediocre Test form.

He decided to play in the Ranji Trophy after the BCCI mandated that all centrally contracted players play domestic cricket. While Kohli failed to score significantly in the first innings, he has a chance to redeem himself in the second.

