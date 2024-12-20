India captain Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli, along with Ravindra Jadeja, have been given the ultimatum in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25), that they should perform or retire, and their cut-off with be the SCG test.

All of these players, including Ashwin, have been with Indian cricket for over a decade. But recently, their form has been scanned.

While Jadeja delivered a crucial knock with the bat in the most recent Test at Gabba, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been experiencing one of the worst periods of their careers. Australian bowlers have plagued both of them throughout the series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s poor form with the bat

Rohit Sharma missed the first test of the series owing to the birth of his second kid. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah led the team to a decisive victory with an outstanding effort with the ball.

Rohit got available for the second Test but was demoted to No. 6 from his normal opening spot. Nonetheless, he appeared horribly out of shape. He has scored only 19 runs at an average of 6.33 in the series’ first two Tests.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has not been in great form with the bat. The 36-year-old has only 126 runs in three Tests, with an average of 31.50. He produced a superb hundred in the second innings in the Perth Test but has otherwise struggled with the ball at the fourth and fifth stumps.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja is under more pressure, given that the venues of the last two Tests, Melbourne and Sydney are both spin-friendly wickets. Jadeja scored 77 runs in the only innings he batted but was not penetrative enough with the ball returning figures of 0-95 in 23 overs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja to retire after BGT 2024-25?

And now given a ponder on the performance of all three players, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja, it has been reported by Dainik Jagran, that these two have until the Sydney Test to perform, or announce retirement.

According to Dainik Jagran, Rohit Sharma must bat particularly well in the final innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If he does not score runs in his last two Tests, he will most certainly retire.

Meanwhile, the report said that if India fails to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final next year, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja will retire after the fifth Test of the series in Sydney.

Amid reports of Ashwin Retiring Midway because of Selection Dispute, Senior Journalist .@abhishereporter claims: ~ "If Rohit doesn't play exceedingly well in upcoming 4 innings, He will RETIRE in SYDNEY. If India doesn't qualify for WTC Final, Jadeja, Ro & Kohli are going."🤯 pic.twitter.com/H8bPfs0edv — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) December 19, 2024

