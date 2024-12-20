With a struggle of 72 runs in six innings at an average of 14.40, the young Test opener’s place for Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023-25 was under speculation before he was dropped from the squad for the final two games of the series in Melbourne and Sydney. The 19-year-old opening batter, Sam Kontas, has earned his maiden call-up for the home side, who are shaken up before the premier Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia has already lost the services of their veteran lanky pace bowler, Josh Hazlewood, due to injury as the Western bowler, Jhye Richardson, has been recalled to provide further cover to Scot Boland, who is expected to come into the eleven for the Boxing Day Test.

The 19-year-old Kontas had a superb time in the recent Big Bash League (BBL) opener for the Sydney Thunder, where he smashed 56 runs in just 27 deliveries to give them a great opening platform. The right-handed batter also drilled a 107-run knock during their two-day day-night practice game against the Indian side at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Sam Kontas gets maiden call-up; Australia adds Jhye Richardson for Melbourne and Sydney Tests

Josh Inglis, the wicket-keeper batter, has already been in the side from the start of the series and could come into consideration if the management tries to make an innovative move. The all-rounder, Beau Webster, has also retained his spot in the 15-member group. If Kontas makes his debut at the MCG, then he will feature in only his 12th first-class game.

“The squad provides options as to how we structure the XI for the final two Tests of the series. Sam gets a call-up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference, and we look forward to watching his game develop further.” The chief of selectors, George Bailey, for Australia has expressed in the press conference.

“We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out. It has been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series, and we want to provide the option of a different line-up for the next two matches.” The former captain of Australia highlighted.

McSweeney, however, batted well in the first innings of the second pink-ball Adelaide Test, where he negotiated the Indian bowlers under the floodlights in a very challenging condition. His record against Bumrah, with four dismissals for 15 runs in 66 deliveries, perhaps, has come at a risky rate.

Even though Usman Khawaja, the other opening batter of the side, has an average of 12.60, Marnus Labuschagne has scored at 16.40 despite celebrating a half-century in the second Test.

The captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, displayed his delight for the way McSweeney has gone into his business besides pointing out the selfless approach to play the shots rather than preserving his position.

“I‘ve been impressed with the way he’s gone about it. Even today, someone starting his career still being selfless enough to go out there and try to play shots rather than try and preserve and get a score.” The New South Wales bowler addressed.

The selectors have retained Sean Abbott for the last two Tests while, Brendan Doggett, the cover-up for Hazlewood, has been released.

Australia squad for 4th and 5th Test In BGT 2024-25 vs India

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Kontas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster