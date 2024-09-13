The former Indian leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla, picked his all-time eleven from the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). When it comes to his performances in the competition, the Aligarh-born is the second-highest wicket-taker of the event with 192 scalps in 191 innings at an average of 26.60 and a strike rate of 20.05 and an economy rate of under eight.

Piyush Chawla was part of the Mumbai Indians in the recent season of 2024, and he has decided to open the innings with Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma. The latter is the third-highest run-getter of the competition, with 6628 runs in 252 innings at an average of under 30 and a strike rate of 131.14 with the help of two centuries and 43 half-centuries.

Gayle smashed 4965 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of nearly 150, as the former Indian leg-spinner has looked to be aggressive in the powerplay with his playing eleven. At number, in trying to find some stability, the veteran has gone with Virat Kohli, the leading run-getter of the event with 8004 runs in 244 innings at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97.

No ‘Mr. IPL’ Suresh Raina in Piyush Chawla’s all-time IPL XI

The team’s middle order is quite strong, as Piyush Chawla has gone with Suryakumar Yadav at number four. The current T20I captain of the Indian team has collected 3594 runs in the 135 innings of the IPL at an average of 32.08 and a strike rate of 145.32 with the help of 24 half-centuries and two centuries with a best score of unbeaten 103 runs.

The former South African captain, Ab de Villiers, is slotted at number five. The former batter of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the seventh leading run-getter of the league with 5162 runs in 170 innings at an average of 39.70 and a strike rate of over 150, shouldering on three hundred and 40 half-centuries.

Piyush Chawla has kept the former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, at number six. The Chandigarh-born has notched up 2750 runs in 126 innings at an average of 24.77 and a strike rate of 129.72 with the help of 13 half-centuries with a best score of 83, besides which he has also picked up 36 wickets at an average of nearly 30 in 73 innings.

MS Dhoni is the wicket-keeper batter in the team, as he has clubbed 5243 runs at a strike rate of 137.53 and is also the joint successful captain of the league’s history with five titles for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sunil Narine is the third overseas player in the team, as he is the fifth leading wicket-taker of the event with 180 wickets in 175 innings at an average of 25.39 and an economy rate of only 6.73. In the pace bowling department, Piyush Chawla has gone with Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, both Mumbai Indians’ bowlers.

The Sri Lankan pacer has recorded 170 wickets in 122 innings at an average of under 20 and an economy rate of 7.14, while the premier Indian pacer has gathered 165 wickets in 133 innings at an average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 7.30.

These are the ten players Piyush Chawla picked while interacting with Shubhankar Mishra, as he left the last spot, given he wasn’t reluctant to pick his name in the team.

All-time IPL 11 of Piyush Chawla

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ab du Villers, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, and a leg spinner.