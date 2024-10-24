The recent comments of the retired Australian opening batter, David Warner, on his potential comeback for the upcoming five-match Test series against India in the home summer for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 because their side is struggling to find a proper opening partner of Usman Khawaja, has slammed by many of the other former players of the country.

David Warner put curtains down on his red-ball career during the last Test of the Pakistan series at the start of the year in Sydney, ending a career that lasted 112 games where he smashed 8786 runs at an average of below 45 and a strike rate of over 70, with the help of 37 half-centuries and 26 centuries with a best score of unbeaten 335 runs.

Since his retirement, the selectors used Steve Smith in the opening position, a move that didn’t work out at home against West Indies and later in the New Zealand trip. Also, the injury of Cameron Green has led them to bring Smith back to his favorable position of number four.

In a recent interaction, David Warner believed that he still would be the best option to face the opponent’s pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, and Mohammad Shami with a brand new kookaburra.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation.” The former left-handed opening batter expressed to the News Corp after meeting King Charles on Thursday.

Former Australian players were stunned with the words of David Warner

The offer of his potential Test comeback hasn’t been received in a good manner by the Aussie exert, as his former opening partner, Chris Rogers, felt that the southpaw was just trying to get a reaction from the public behind that statement.

“I think Davey is being Davey (David Warner), and he is looking for a reaction. I had to laugh. I thought to myself maybe I should come to this press conference and say I’m ready to go but, then I did see Mitch Starc bowling (in the Sheffield Shield), and I thought no chance.” The former left-handed opener revealed to the media.

The news broke out when the New South Wales lost their Sheffield Shield contest against Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, despite having Smith and Mitchell Starc in the team.

I’d have to have a conversation about the reasons that he wants to do it. Why? And then again, it’s another conversation with our selectors in terms of, I guess, are we holding back the next generation, or is it something that we need right now.” The NSW leader, Moises Henriques, added.

Australia has already found itself under pressure because of the scratchy form of Khawaja for Queensland, besides finding none of their other opening options coming up with any progress.

The former women’s captain of the Australian side, Lisa Sthalekar, blasted David Warner for such a bizarre comment.

“What baffles me is that this guy had his swansong last summer to say farewell and finish on his terms. One could argue that because of that allowance, the team is in this situation as selectors didn’t use those Tests wisely to blood the next opener.” Sthalekar told the Nightly.

“Therefore, Warner suggesting to answer the mayday call if it was to come, will only kick the issue down the road again. With England coming out next summer, enough is enough.” She concluded.

The opening Test of the BGT 2024-25 will start on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.